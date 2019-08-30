Week One is here and that means all the attention is on one particular game: Righetti at Lompoc.
Now, obviously, this is a tough one to pick.
But I'm going with Lompoc.
I think it's a toss-up, but Righetti still has to beat Lompoc at Lompoc High. That is very hard to do and until that happens, I'm going with the Braves.
I think the deck is ever stacking against the Braves though. But Andrew Jones is too good at home and too good against Central Coast teams. The Braves lost twice at Huyck Stadium last year, falling to Arroyo Grande and then Capistrano Valley in the opening round of the playoffs.
Do we think the Braves will lose there again this soon? Perhaps, but I'm not betting on it.
But Lompoc will almost certainly be without their starting quarterback, senior Cameron Iribarren, who was injured last week against Simi Valley. But Cavin Ross, the freshman, should be able to hold down the fort.
Both Lompoc and Righetti had impressive wins last week, but Righetti's was over Santa Maria (42-7) and Lompoc's was over a really good Simi Valley team (24-7).
One thing that's getting overlooked a bit this week is Lompoc's ground game against Righetti. Everyone talks about Righetti's Pistol Wing-T offense.
But Santa Maria was able to move the ball on the ground against Righetti last week with 30 carries going for 232 yards. Righetti has to shore that up against Lompoc to beat the Braves. And I don't think the Warriors can stack the box against Lompoc even though the Braves may have to start a freshman at QB. Ross, I'm sure, can hit some throws down the field and the Braves still have a ton of weapons in the passing game. Jake Steels, in Righetti's secondary, has to have a big game to rattle Ross and get the Braves to be more one-dimensional.
I think Righetti's offense will be able to run the ball, but Lompoc's secondary is legit. Righetti has to hit some throws down the field and Logan Mortensen, a senior, can do that, too. This is a great matchup, both with the hype and the on-field matchups.
With Lompoc being at home, I'm going with the Braves. But I think Righetti CAN win this game. WILL they? Let's find out.
Here are the rest of the picks (I'm the only one picking Lompoc, by the way).
Joe Bailey (13-3)
Lompoc 27, Righetti 24
Santa Maria 24, San Marcos 21
Santa Ynez 23, Carpinteria, 20
Nipomo 49, Cabrillo 6
St. Joseph 44, Bakersfield Garces Memorial 20
Paso Robles 22, Frontier 18
Arroyo Grande 33, Centennial 20
Buena 20, Atascadero 14
Lindsay 48, Morro Bay 7
Mission Prep 30, Kern Valley 22
Santa Barbara 44, Ventura 30
Pacifica 30, Dos Pueblos 14
8-man
Orcutt Academy 35, Lancaster Baptist 20
Kenny Cress (11-5)
Righetti 21, Lompoc 17
St. Joseph 30, Garces 21
Nipomo 21, Cabrillo 7
Santa Ynez 28, Carpinteria 14
Santa Maria 17, San Marcos 15
Centennial 22, Arroyo Grande 18
Paso Robles 21, Frontier 20
Lindsay 21, Morro Bay 7
Ventura 17, Santa Barbara 14
Pacifica 35, Dos Pueblos 14
Buena 21, Atascadero 7
Mission Prep 28, Kern Valley 24
8-man
Orcutt Academy 41, Lancaster Baptist 40
Elliott Stern (9-7)
San Marcos 35, Santa Maria 14
Santa Ynez 35, Carpinteria, 14
Nipomo 42, Cabrillo 7
Righetti 24, Lompoc 21
St. Joseph 21 Bakersfield Garces Memorial 14
Paso Robles 21, Frontier 20
Centennial 35, Arroyo Grande 28
Atascadero 28, Buena 14
Lindsay 48, Morro Bay 7
Mission Prep 28, Kern Valley 21
Ventura 28, Santa Barbara 24
Pacifica 48, Dos Pueblos 0
8-man
Orcutt Academy 42, Lancaster Baptist 24