There's not much movement in this week's Power Rankings. Though, that doesn't mean the rankings weren't impacted by last week's results. 

St. Joseph has not only held on to the top spot, the Knights have solidified their ranking as the No. 1 team in the area after their 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian. The Knights will likely be No. 1 next week too as they're on a bye Friday. 

Lompoc remains at No. 2 and Santa Ynez is still in the No. 3 spot. Mission Prep rounds out the top four. Mission Prep and Santa Ynez were both on byes last week and should roll this week in non-league games. 

