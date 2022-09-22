Paso Robles moved up sharply in the area football rankings, St. Joseph remained at the top and Lompoc retained its No. 2 spot.

The top-ranked team in the area also moved into the top 10 in the CalPreps Central Section rankings, going up three spots from its previous No. 13 rating. 

The No. 2 Braves though, to the author's slight surprise, dropped a bit in the CalPreps sectional rankings despite a 42-37 win against well-regarded Arroyo Grande last week. Lompoc dropped from 16th to 18th.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you