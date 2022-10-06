There was a fair amount of movement in the latest area football power rankings.

St. Joseph, however, remained where it has been all year — at the top. The Knights solidified their hold on the No. 1 spot with a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez last week.

The Knights also moved up three spots in the CalPreps Central Section ratings, from 10th to seventh.

