Logan Mortensen and Chase Artopoeus put on a pair of clinics Friday night just across the street from each other.
Mortensen, Righetti's junior QB, carved up the Paso Robles defense to the tune of 326 yards and two TDs while completing 80 percent of his passes.
Artopoeus, a senior at St. Joseph, was on the money on downfield throws time and time again as the Knights rolled up Arroyo Grande. Artopoeus averaged over 20 yards per completion, throwing for 204 yards on 10 complete throws. He threw 3 TDs and rushed for another as the Knights stunned Arroyo Grande.
Week Six: Vote for Player of the Week
Both signal-callers are up for this Week Six Player of the Week award.
Keyshawn Pu'a led Nipomo's rushing attack as the Titans erupted for 38 unanswered points in the 38-7 win over Santa Maria last week. The sophomore is also on the mix after powering the Titan defense as well.
Jayson Garcia had a dynamic performance on the road as Pioneer Valley's QB led the Panthers to an upset Ocean League win at SLO Friday. He's also up.
Santa Ynez WR Jasper Kadlec did what he could in the Pirates' shutout loss at Lompoc. Kadlec, the senior, had over 100 yards receiving even as the Pirate offense struggled to move the ball against a stingy Lompoc D.
Alex Sutton, the youngster at Orcutt Academy, did what he's done all season: Rack up rushing yards, catch touchdowns and anything else the Spartans need. you can vote for him.
Then there's Leondre Coleman at Lompoc. The junior has been called upon to play a handful of different positions for the Braves in 2018 and was mainly used a receiver Friday in the 21-0 win over the Pirates.
Logan Mortensen, Righetti QB: 16 for 20, 326 yards, 2 TDs.
Chase Artopoeus, St. Joseph QB: 10 for 19, 204 yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB-LB: 13 carries, 85 yards, TD; 4 tackles, sack.
Jayson Garcia, Pioneer Valley QB: 6 for 13 passing, 95 yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries, 143 yards, TD.
Jasper Kadlec, Santa Ynez WR-DB: 4 catches, 112 yards; 8 total tackles on defense
Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy RB: 202 rushing yards, 2 TDs, receiving TD.
Leondre Coleman, Lompoc RB-WR: 145 yards rushing and receiving 2 TDs (16-yard TD catch, 17-yard TD catch)