Player of the Decade: Tommy Rowan overcame Tommy John surgery at Santa Ynez

Player Profile: Tommy Rowan Santa Ynez (2011-14) 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, C/P/INF Hit .307 in 69 career games

Totaled 65 hits, 52 runs, 50 RBIs, 19 doubles, 4 HRs

Went 13-5 in 26 games on the mound

Had a 2.19 career ERA

Played at UCSB, earned All-Big West honors

Drafted by Miami Marlins in 2019

With a sparkling résumé as it is, it's an odd feeling to still wonder what could have been.

Tommy Rowan had a spectacular career at Santa Ynez High. He could fill any number of roles on the team -- an ace on the mound, an All-League catcher and even standout third baseman.

Rowan hit, fielded and threw at an elite level. His ability was further proven by his success after high school, where he turned into a standout catcher at UCSB and was eventually chosen in the MLB Draft in 2019.

Rowan, the next Player of the Decade nominee, did all that despite missing all but 6 2/3 innings of his senior season at Santa Ynez.

Rowan appeared in just one game during that 2014 campaign. He threw 6 2/3 innings in the season opener against Arroyo Grande on March 4, a Tuesday afternoon in Santa Ynez. The Pirates won that game 7-2, though they lost their heart and soul.

Rowan suffered a serious arm injury in that game and ultimately needed Tommy John surgery, the operation that replaces the major ligament in the elbow with one from elsewhere in the body or a donor. Rowan missed the rest of the season, obviously, and took awhile to recover before he found his groove with the Gauchos.

Of note, though, the Pirates persevered without their senior leader, putting together one of the most remarkable seasons the area has seen over the last 20 years. Santa Ynez went 29-1 and won the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title without their captain.

Mariah Lopez helped build up Orcutt Academy program "In my opinion, Mariah is the reason Orcutt Academy girls basketball has become the program that it is today," coach Tom Robb said. "Her leadership on and off the court is going to be missed. Mariah made every player around her better. Students/players wanted to come to OA to be on a team with such a dominant player. Every team had to game-plan on the way they were going to handle Mariah."

Despite missing nearly his entire senior season, Rowan put together a remarkable career. He hit .307 with 65 hits in 212 at bats. He added 52 runs, 50 RBIs, 19 doubles, three triples and four home runs in 69 games. Rowan did that while also catching and pitching.

He started 21 games with the Pirates, compiling a 2.19 ERA over 127 2/3 innings. He struck out 100 batters and threw four complete games, allowing batters to hit just .199 against him.

Back in 2014, Rowan recalled suffering his career-altering injury.

“Seventh inning, I think it was two outs after I hit (Arroyo Grande infielder Ryan) Teixeira on accident and I felt a little something the next couple pitches,” Rowan said then. “I knew it was something different because there was a sharp pain in my arm every time I threw. I tried to finish the game because there were two outs. (Santa Ynez coach Warren) Dickey wanted me to finish, but I just couldn’t do that. It hurt too much.”

Rowan continued to lead the team even though he wasn't on the field his last year at Santa Ynez. He even helped catcher Nick Kitzmann call the game behind the plate.

“(Rowan) could’ve gone two ways, the way he went or he could’ve just said, ‘Hey, I've got to focus on my future and my rehab,’” Dickey said in 2014. “But he chose to be with the kids he’s played with for 10 years. His friendships pulled him back in. He chose the character route, I can’t say enough about him. This team is full of that stuff and that’s why he stayed.”

Rowan got to be a part of that 2014 title, too, watching Zach Torra blossom into an ace and Zack Snyder fill the role of grizzled veteran. Then, at UCSB, he himself blossomed. He red-shirted in 2015 and then hit .182 and .185 in his first two seasons in Isla Vista. Then, as a red-shirt junior, Rowan to .312 before putting together a stellar senior season with a .327 batting average and 70 hits in 56 games. Rowan had 13 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and slugged .593 that year.

He was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.