Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee

"My neck has been a problem for me since my sophomore year of high school," Jacobs wrote in a statement on Facebook back then. "If I get hit just right or jarred in the wrong way, I get numbness and shooting pains that go through my arms. When I was younger it didn’t happen to me nearly as much. This last season it was not uncommon for me to get a stinger (numbness and shooting pains) any day I made contact with my head. With that being said, playing football does not take precedence over the quality of life I want to live."