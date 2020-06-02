Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense

For his work on the St. Joseph defense, Will has been chosen as the eighth nominee in the Times' search for Player of the Decade. The staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has polled area coaches in its quest to find the area's top football player from the past decade (2010-2019 seasons).

Will was named the Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after recording 95 total tackles, 51 of which were solo stops. Will had 19.5 tackles-for-loss that year.

Will was arguably better during his junior season when he had 116 total tackles, about 40 more than the second-place finisher on the team. He had 4.5 tackles-for-loss that year as he recorded 56 solo stops and 60 assists.

Will recorded 128 solo tackles and 138 assists for 266 total tackles during his 32 career varsity games. (He had 34 total tackles as a sophomore on the Knights' varsity team). He had 10.5 sacks as well.

Former St. Joseph coach Dustin Davis, who coached Will all three seasons with the Knights and is now Lompoc High's defensive coordinator, said Will was the "best pure football player" he coached during his time with the Knights.