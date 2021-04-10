The Santa Ynez football team won its third straight game with a 48-0 win over San Marcos on Friday.
Pirates coach Josh McClurg felt he had a strong team this spring and his group has continued to prove him right.
After a 24-7 loss to unbeaten Lompoc, the Pirates have reeled off three impressive wins in a row, culminating with Friday's victory at Warkentin Stadium in Santa Barbara.
Santa Ynez' three wins are: a 46-28 home win over defending Channel League champ Santa Barbara, a 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos last week and Friday's win over San Marcos.
Logan Ast has topped 100 yards rushing in all three games, including 118 yards on 11 carries with three total touchdowns Friday. Ast set a school record with 327 yards rushing against Dos Pueblos. Ast has 11 touchdowns in his last three games.
But the Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award went to teammate Cam Prendergast, who had his best game of his senior season.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Prendergast caught a pair of touchdown passes and then made it a hat trick with his third touchdown, which came on an interception return.
The Pirates are set to close out their spring season Friday, April 16 with the game against Cabrillo, which is 0-1 on the season after pulling out of the season opener, citing player safety, on March 19 and having Friday's Big Game against Lompoc canceled due to the team going into quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Cabrillo's quarantine ended Friday and the team should be good to go for the April 16 home game against Santa Ynez.
Photos: Righetti takes care of SLO in 28-0 win
040921 Righetti SLO 03.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas scrambles during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 01.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown with teammate Kidasi Nepa (1) during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 02.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 04.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 05.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas looks to throw on the move during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 06.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 07.JPG
Righetti defenders Matt Simms and Luke Guerrero combine to make a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 08.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas during the national anthem before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 09.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller tries to rip the ball away from San Luis Obispo's Blayke Perry during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 10.JPG
040921 Righetti SLO 11.JPG
Righetti's Tony Payne directs orders to his team during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 12.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino carries the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. Ruffino scored the Warriors' first touchdowns in their win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 13.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 14.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 15.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller stiff-arms a San Luis Obispo player during a 36-yard run Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 16.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 17.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 18.JPG
Righetti coach Tony Payne during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 19.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez after making a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 20.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez goes up to make an interception during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. The play was negated by a penalty on the Righetti defense.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 21.JPG
San Luis Obispo's Link Danninger throws Friday during the game against Righetti at Pioneer Valley High School.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 22.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa leads the team through a prayer ahead of Friday's game against San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 23.JPG
Righetti captain Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 24.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 25.JPG
Righetti's Tyler Spencer during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: St. Joseph routs Templeton, handing Eagles first loss
040921 Templeton SJHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Royal (10) during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
Templeton Tyler Kaschewski and St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble meet at the coin toss before Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso carries the ball after catching a pass during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Frank Farao during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso and Max Stineman during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jon Lee after he made a field goal during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Avery Nelson is introduced as an Elks Rodeo Queen candidate during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph defenders swarm the ball-carrier during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams helps up Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski during Friday's game, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's coach Pepe Villaseñor talks to his team during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
St. Joseph's defense swarms to wrap up Joshua Berna during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 32.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a big hit on a blitz during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
Templeton's Joshua Berna runs during Friday's game against St. Joseph, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 34.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Takai Azziz makes a catch during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 36.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 39.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 40.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 41.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 42.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 43.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 44.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 45.JPG
Photos: Santa Maria beats Mission Prep 16-7
040921 MP SM football 01.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera gets away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 02.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari celebrates after he scored on a goal line keeper against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 03.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a touchdown pass in the end zone under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Andrade and Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 04.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Torres kicks a field goal against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 05.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez gets knocked out of bounds just short of the end zone by Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 06.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia brings down Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 07.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia gets away from Mission Prep’s Caleb Cajas, on a punt return with the help of a block from Alejandro Castillo (6).
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 08.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari runs against Mission Prep’s Isaac Townsend.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 09.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez catches a pass for a first down on a third and 30 against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 10.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 11.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari passes against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 12.JPG
Santa Maria’s Flavio Gonzalez brings down Mission Prep’s David Andrade.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 13.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari and coach Dan Ellington confer in the game against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 14.JPG
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington leads the team out for the second half against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 15.JPG
Santa Maria takes the field for the second half against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 16.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 17.JPG
Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz tackles Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 18.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a pass under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor