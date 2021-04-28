After a year of doubt and uncertainty, the Santa Ynez High School wrestling team made its 2021 debut last week.
As a high contact, indoor sport with no chance of masking, high school wrestling has been the high school competition facing the most restrictions and toughest road to a return amid the coronavirus pandemic.
High school wrestling is now back after the California Department of Public Health updated its guidelines, requiring teams to provide COVID-19 testing and results of all athletes and support staff within 48 hours of each competition.
Sant Ynez coach Omar Sandoval has pieced together a squad and the Pirates made their 2020-21 school year debut last week in a match against Channel League foe San Marcos.
The Pirates were forced to forfeit five of the 14 matches and lost 43-26 on Wednesday, April 21.
The Pirates forfeited matches at the 106, 113, 182, 192 and 285 weight classes.
Santa Ynez freshman Victoria Bernard represented the Pirates and won at 120 pounds. Bernard wrestled a full three-round match and won 14-9 with seven takedowns to earn three team points.
At 126 pounds, Santa Ynez junior Troy Mojonnier scored an early takedown followed by nine near-fall points before pinning his opponent at 1:20 of the first round to earn six team points.
Santa Ynez senior Armando Contreras piled up 18 points in takedowns and near-falls and only allowed two escape points for a technical fall win of 18-2, delivering five points for the Pirates at 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds, Pirates junior Leandro Contreras picked up San Marcos's sole forfeit of the evening for six points.
Santa Ynez freshman Andy Poly made his varsity debut and lost via fall in the first round at 145 pounds.
Santa Ynez senior Freddy Lemmex, at 152 pounds, was taken down early but scored a quick reversal to pin and won his match at 1:35 of the first round for six more Santa Ynez points.
At 160 pounds, Santa Ynez senior Marcos Salguero lost by fall in the first round for six points for the Royals.
Santa Ynez freshman Emiliano Rosas Nunez represented the Pirates at 170 pounds in his varsity debut. Rosas Nunez wrestled a tough three-round match losing by points 9-1.
At 220 pounds, Santa Ynez junior Andrew Bunke wrestled a tough three-round battle and eventually lost via points 6-2.
Baseball
Santa Ynez 5, Cabrillo 0 (Friday)
Santa Ynez starter Vic Heredia threw a complete game shutout, allowing on two hits while striking out nine.
Caleb Cassidy went 2-for-3 for Santa Ynez, driving in two runs and hitting two doubles. Owen Hunt went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Trevor Jure and Zach Rudabaugh each had hits for the Conqs and Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said shortstop AJ Simmons played "stellar defense."
The Pirates are 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Channel League. Cabrillo is 2-8 and 1-4.
Boys golf
Santa Ynez 435, Cabrillo 495 (Monday)
Medalist Callaway Winans shot an 83 over 18 holes at the Alisal River course in Solvang, leading the Pirates past the Conquistadores in a Channel League match on Monday.
Rye Winans shot an 84 for the Pirates. Nolan McClurg (86), Jackson St. Denis (91) and Marcelo Andrade (91) followed.
Luke Rodabaugh led the Conqs with an 88. Logan Clarke (92), Matt Kovach (94), Cyrus Nasr (106) and Nick McEachern (115) followed.
The Santa Ynez girls defeated Cabrillo, which did not have enough golfers to record a team score. The Pirates’ Bridget Callaghan was the medalist with a 47 over nine holes at the Alisal River course.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 16, Cabrillo 2 (Friday)
Morea Naretto lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles as she helped the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a Channel League match.
Kaitlyn Thompson swept three sets at No. 1 singles for the Pirates. Emma Sell did the same at No. 3.
Santa Ynez doubles tandems Alana Hinkins and Sofia Curti, and Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti each swept three sets. The Pirates team of Allie Linane and Brielle Sarloos won the only doubles set they played.
Softball (April 21)
Santa Ynez 17, Santa Barbara 0
Santa Ynez pitchers Boogie Grossini and Riley Vannasap combined for a no-hitter and struck out seven batters between them as the Pirates routed the Dons in a Channel League game.
The Pirates made it easy for their pitchers, racking up 11 runs and nine hits total during the first two innings.
Sydney Gills had three hits in the 14-hit Santa Ynez attack. Grossini, Molly Kadlec, Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez all had two.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 89, Santa Ynez 50
St. Joseph improved to 7-0 on Saturday with an 89-50 win at Santa Ynez.
St. Joseph senior Jincho Rivera scored a game-high 24 points. Dre Roman added 17 for the Knights and senior Sam Bazunga had 14.
Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Ollenburger had 14 points.
Warren Zhang chipped in 10.
"It was a very tough, physical basketball game," Santa Ynez coach Walter Tyler said. "St. Joseph is definitely the best we have played all season. They're coached extremely well by (Tom) Mott and his coaching staff. I’m extremely proud of my players.