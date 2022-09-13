The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its second Athlete of the Week luncheon Monday at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Pioneer Valley football player Lucan Brafman was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Santa Ynez tennis player Keegan Withrow was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

Brafman provided the winning margin in the Panthers' win over Dos Palos last week. After missing an extra point in the first half, Brafman nailed an extra point late in the fourth quarter to give Pioneer Valley a 28-27 win over Dos Palos. It's the first win of the season for the Panthers, who will host Morro Bay Thursday in its first Ocean League game of the season.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you