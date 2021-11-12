Pioneer Valley quarterback Richie Robles ran for 165 yards Friday night. The senior lefty also brought what had been a non-existent Panthers downfield passing game to life and scored the winning touchdown as the Panthers’ first win this season came in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 6 Playoffs.
However, at least as big as all that was an exquisite fake handoff Robles pulled off in the backfield.
On the first possession of overtime, Robles suckered the Caruthers defense when he faked a handoff to Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez-Meraz. Robles kept the ball himself, and no one was near him when he sauntered into the end zone from 13 yards out for the winning score as the Panthers rallied for a 14-7 win at Pioneer Valley.
After the Robles touchdown, Lucan Brafman kicked the extra point. On the ensuing Blue Raiders possession, Caruthers quarterback Collin Hirschkorn’s fourth down pass from the Panthers 6 for his receiver in the end zone sailed far over the receiver’s head. The Panthers end zone pass coverage on the play was pretty good anyway.
“Coach (Dustin Davis) made a good call,” for the fake handoff that led to the winning Robles score, the senior quarterback said.
Each team started on the other’s 25 in the overtime.
Pioneer Valley went to 1-7 after winning the first game it played in three weeks. The third-ranked Panthers will play at No. 2 Morro Bay at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals. No. 6 Caruthers finished 5-7.
Robles said the Panthers really had no rust to shake off even though they hadn’t played in three weeks.
“We had our best week of practice of the season,” said Robles. “The coaches got us ready, and we’ll just keep going forward.”
The Panthers nearly won it in regulation. Robles evaded a big Caruthers pass rush and, from his 41, connected with Adan Rubalcava.
However, Rubalcava, who had to come back to catch the ball, was taken down from behind at the Caruthers 3 with 0.8 seconds left and, with the Panthers out of timeouts, Robles couldn’t spike the ball in time to set up Brafman for a possible winning field goal.
However, after the Panthers got the ball on downs at their 36 trailing 7-0 with 3:44 left in regulation, Robles got the Panthers offense moving.
His team had gotten nothing on the deep ball to that point, but Robles zipped one over the middle to Adrian Bautista for 20 yards on first down. He hit Adrian Mora for another 11 on a pass to about the same area in the Caruthers pass coverage.
“We saw something in their coverage,” said Robles. “We watched film and saw they were running (away from the middle of the field on pass coverage.)”
After the pass to Mora, Robles ran for seven yards, hit Andrew Eberhard for 12 more then took the ball himself for 14 yards to the 1. Rudy Mendez scored untouched on the next play then Brafman kicked the tying extra point.
Before that, the Blue Raiders had made a four-yard Hunter Babb run around right end for a score on third down and a Daniel Carmona conversion kick with 59.4 seconds left in the first half stand up.
Landon Almeida set up the touchdown when he recovered a Mendez fumble at the Pioneer Valley 22.
Earlier, the Panthers denied Caruthers after the Blue Raiders had a first-and-goal at the Pioneer Valley 1. The Blue Raiders went backward in their ensuing series, and Dylan Pirkl and Isaac Ruiz stacked up Babb at the 5 for a two-yard loss on fourth down.
The Blue Raiders shut the Panthers down at the Caruthers 4 after Pioneer Valley had a first and goal at the 8 late in the third quarter.
After taking over on downs at their 4 at the 11:04 mark of the fourth quarter, the Blue Raiders, with the help of a pass interference call, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Panthers after they appeared to stop the Blue Raiders on fourth down, moved the ball to the Pioneer Valley 37.
But Caruthers, which had capitalized with some timely Hirschkorn screen passes to Alfonso Elenes, couldn’t keep the drive going. Javier Rangel broke up a fourth down pass, setting up the Panthers’ game-tying drive.
“They had really been throwing the ball well,” said Robles. “But we took care of it.”
Robles threw for 144 yards. He was intercepted once. Hirschkorn passed for 122 yards. The Blue Raiders did not have a turnover.
Morro Bay, an Ocean League team and the No. 2 seed in Division 6, improved to 5-6 on the season with a 36-33 win over East Bakersfield on Friday in another quarterfinal game. Taft, the No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 Woodlake in the other semifinal next week. Taft beat No. 8 Lindsay 26-14 on Friday. Woodlake beat No. 5 Delano 28-14 in the other quarterfinal