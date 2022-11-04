092921 SJ PV BWP 12.JPG
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley's Victor Cambero, seen during a 2021 game against St. Joseph, helped the Panthers beat Bakersfield Stockdale on Wednesday. Pioneer Valley will play Nipomo at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Arroyo Grande in the quarterfinals.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Pioneer Valley’s boys water polo team made sure Wednesday night that its first playoff game in school history was a success.

Moises Ruelas helped lead a stout Panthers defense, Victor Cambero scored three goals and the No. 5 Panthers beat No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 7-5 at Pioneer Valley on a chilly, blustery Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.

Cambero put the Panthers ahead for good, tossing in a goal after taking a well-placed pass from Andrew Eisner to make it 3-2 at the 1:58 mark of the second quarter. Ruelas and PV goalkeeper Luis Padilla (seven saves) helped the Panthers defense keep the Mustangs in check after that.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you