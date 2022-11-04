Pioneer Valley’s boys water polo team made sure Wednesday night that its first playoff game in school history was a success.
Moises Ruelas helped lead a stout Panthers defense, Victor Cambero scored three goals and the No. 5 Panthers beat No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 7-5 at Pioneer Valley on a chilly, blustery Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.
Cambero put the Panthers ahead for good, tossing in a goal after taking a well-placed pass from Andrew Eisner to make it 3-2 at the 1:58 mark of the second quarter. Ruelas and PV goalkeeper Luis Padilla (seven saves) helped the Panthers defense keep the Mustangs in check after that.
Eisner scored the eventual game winner, on a five-meter penalty shot that put the Panthers ahead 6-4 with 4:24.78 to play.
"Defense was the big reason we won today," Ruelas, a senior, said afterward.
Pioneer Valley will play No. 4 Nipomo, an Ocean League rival and the league champion, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Arroyo Grande in the quarterfinals. The Titans will host the game. Nipomo beat No. 13 Hanford 18-8 Wednesday in the first round.
The Panthers moved to 16-12 on the year. The Mustangs finished 13-11.
Besides his work on defense, Ruelas had an assist. Cambero, besides scoring three times, had an assist as well.
Eisner, the Pioneer Valley season scoring leader, scored twice and had two assists. Nickolas Limon chipped in with one goal and one assist, and Cayden Villalobos scored once.
No, Ruelas said, he and his teammates really didn't dwell on the fact that they would soon be playing in the first boys water polo playoff game in school history as they prepped for Stockdale.
"The focus for us was just getting ready for the next game, getting ready for Stockdale," said Ruelas.
Eisner started the scoring about 30 seconds into the game. Ethan Cobbs answered for Stockdale, tying the score at 1-1 about 15 seconds after the Eisner goal then getting the ball past Padilla to put the Mustangs ahead 2-1. That was the score going into the second quarter.
Ruelas, Eisner, Padilla and the other Panthers defenders really put the clamps on the Mustangs' attack after that. The Mustangs had five power plays Wednesday but scored on just one.
After the early 2-1 Mustangs lead, the Panthers had two runs of three unanswered goals. Villalobos saw an open spot on the right side of the Mustangs goal and fired the ball into it to make it 4-2 at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter.
Cambero, after getting a pass from Eisner, salted the win away for the Panthers, putting in a skip shot over a tight Mustangs defense to make it 7-4 with 1:15.78 left.
Cobbs and Zane Gabriel scored two goals each for the Mustangs. Maxwell Kutzne scored once.
Pioneer Valley, Nipomo and Cabrillo all advanced in Division 3. No. 3 Cabrillo beat No. 14 Bakersfield Liberty 14-5 at the Lompoc Aquatics Center Wednesday and will host No. 11 Visalia Golden West at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the LAC.
Division 2
None of the area teams competing in the first round advanced to the quarterfinals.
In first-round action Wednesday, No. 1 Visalia El Diamante got past a challenge from No. 16 Atascadero and finished with a 15-12 win. No. 11 Fresno Edison upset No. 8 Paso Robles 10-8 at Morro Bay and No. 7 Clovis East edged No. 10 Righetti 8-7.
Girls tennis
Lompoc moves into D3 championship match
The Lompoc girls tennis team Wednesday scored a road win at a higher seed for the third consecutive time in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.
As a result, the Braves are into the Division 3 championship match.
Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave the Braves their clinching fifth point Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-0 win in their doubles match, and No. 7 Lompoc won 5-2 at its semifinal match at No. 3 Dinuba.
Since the Braves had already clinched the win against the Emperors, the final two scheduled doubles matches weren't played.
Next Tuesday, Lompoc will either host No. 12 Nipomo or play at No. 1 Kerman in the Division 3 championship match. Nipomo and Kerman were playing their semifinal match at Kerman at press time Thursday.
In the Central Section format in every sport, a match or a game is at the higher seed each playoff round.
Lompoc jumped to a quick 2-0 lead against Dinuba Wednesday. Lola Stouppe put the Braves ahead 4-1 with a singles win then Velasco and Larios wrapped up the match for the Braves.
Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Emma White and Lola Stouppe all earned a singles point for the Braves. Rianna Stouppe is unbeaten in both singles and doubles this year.
Lompoc reached the final by winning 6-0 at No. 7 Paso Robles, 6-3 at No. 2 Fresno Christian then 5-2 at Dinuba.
Nipomo reached the semis by 5-4 wins at No. 5 Coalinga and No. 4 Kingsburg.
Lompoc and Nipomo were both originally scheduled to play their semifinal matches Tuesday, but both were postponed because of forecast rain in the Dinuba and Kerman areas that day.
College basketball
Hancock women win, men fall in season basketball openers
The Hancock College women's basketball team made its debut a success with a 58-39 win at Porterville Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Porterville men beat Hancock 73-68 at Hancock Wednesday evening. That was a season opener for both teams as well. Both games were non-conference ones.
Chloe Blankenship notched a double-double as the Hancock women pulled away after trailing 5-0 and 11-3 early. Blankenship scored 12 points and snared a game high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. Hancock out-scored Porterville 25-9 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.
Three Bulldogs scored in double figures. India Dowling-Green scored a game high 14 points. She and Blankenship were both 5-for-10 from the field. Kayla Taylor was just 3-for-15 from the field but wound up with 11 points.
Hancock won in part because it took much better care of the ball than Porterville did. The Bulldogs lost the ball 14 times. The Pirates turned it over 29.
The Bulldogs prevailed despite shooting just 29 percent from the floor, including 5-for-22 on 3's, and making just 13 of their 32 free throws. The Pirates, meanwhile, were even more icy from the floor than the Bulldogs were. Porterville was 15-for-58 from the field and made just 10 of its 39 two-point tries.
Dowling-Green, with nine rebounds, was one short of a double-double. Mya Mendoza snared seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, and starter Mallory Branum and reserve Chyanna Tell had six apiece. Hancock out-rebounded Porterville 51-43.
Gracie Magana led Porterville scorers with 12 points. Kaija Ambriz scored 11. Ambriz, with a team-high 12 rebounds, earned a double-double.
The game marked the Hancock coaching debut for Andre Scott. Scott, who had an operations role in the program throughout the summer, was named the team's new interim coach.
Kari Duperron, who was named the interim Hancock women's basketball coach in June, stepped down because of personal reasons.
Hancock will play at Los Angeles Harbor at 3 p.m. Saturday in another non-conference game.
Porterville men 73, Hancock 68
The Bulldogs simply couldn't make enough shots, from the floor or the foul line. Hancock shot just 35.6 percent from the floor and was an awful 11-for-26 on free throws
Porterville shot a solid 16-for-21 on its foul shots and was a decent 7-for-19 on 3-point tries. The Pirates led 40-32 at halftime.
The Bulldogs shot fairly well on 3's as well, 11-for-30. On the two-pointers, however, Hancock put up 35 and made just 12.
Cameron Walker had a good night from the field and scored a game high 23 points for Porterville. Walker shot 9-for-14 overall, including 5-for-8 on 3's. He also pulled down seven rebounds as Porterville out-rebounded Hancock 46-30.
Jaden Pena scored 13 points for the Pirates.
Hancock reserve Quincy Bentley went 5-for-9 from the field, all on 3-point shots, and led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Hancock starter Taevon Pierre-Luis scored 14 points. He also snared a game high eight rebounds.
Darryl Brooks II, another Hancock back-up scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs will host Hartnell at 5 p.m. Friday in another non-league game.