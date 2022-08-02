Cody Smith had a pretty good feeling about his Pioneer Valley baseball team well before the 2022 season began.

It turns out that Smith was right to feel that way about his group.

The Panthers went 22-6 and won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history. They went 13-2 in league.

