Adrian Mora made the play of the game for Pioneer Valley in its regular season finale.
Mora blocked the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 Ocean League win for the Panthers against the league co-champion at home Oct. 28.
The senior linebacker also made 10 tackles on defense. For his work, Mora is the Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29. Mora garnered 14,674 votes, 48.2 percent, of the votes cast.
Righetti senior quarterback-strong safety Abel McCormack was the runner-up with 11,663 votes, 38.2 percent of the votes cast.
McCormack threw for one score and ran for another in Righetti's 18-7 Mountain League win at Nipomo. Last week marked the final one of the regular season for area high school football teams.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field and their accomplishments.
Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley RB-CB-FS, 951 votes
Jimenez ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries to help the Panthers beat the Greyhounds.
Brian Monighetti, Righetti RB-OLB, 921 votes
Monighetti made a diving catch in the end zone for the first Righetti touchdown at Nipomo and ran 66 yards for the last one. He also had a big game on defense.
Preston Krier, Nipomo WR-DB-K, 715 votes
Krier is not listed as a quarterback on the Titans roster, but he was the Nipomo quarterback against Righetti. Krier ran for a game-high 101 yards.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as St. Joseph beat Mission Prep 49-21 at Mission Prep in a showdown for the Mountain League championship.
The Knights have won four Mountain League titles outright and shared one in the last five years.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR
Fasse, the school single season record holder for touchdown receptions with 17, was on the receiving end of three Mensah touchdown passes at Mission Prep, covering 70, 23 and 27 yards.
Latrell Brown, Hancock RB
Brown ran for a game-high 112 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the 36-31 Bulldogs Northern League loss at Ventura last Saturday night.
Ross was a part of all seven Lompoc touchdowns in the 48-14 Braves Mountain League win against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record holder completed 22 of his 33 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 48 yards and three scores on 11 carries.
Elizondo caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves win last week.
The sophomore made a big impact in his starting debut, helping lift the Braves to the win last week. Bailon ran for 116 yards on 13 carries.
Ben Walz, Arroyo Grande RB-LB
Walz ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 35-14 Arroyo Grande loss against Paso Robles at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.