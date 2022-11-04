Adrian Mora made the play of the game for Pioneer Valley in its regular season finale.

Mora blocked the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 Ocean League win for the Panthers against the league co-champion at home Oct. 28.

The senior linebacker also made 10 tackles on defense. For his work, Mora is the Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29. Mora garnered 14,674 votes, 48.2 percent, of the votes cast.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

