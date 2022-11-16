The Pioneer Valley football team will go after the same result at Templeton that the Panthers got earlier in the year.

The Panthers beat the Eagles 28-21 at Templeton in an Oct. 14 Ocean League game. Friday night, No. 8 Pioneer Valley (6-6) will play at No. 4 Templeton (8-4) in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley will go after its first football berth in a sectional divisional final in school history Friday night. No. 3 Dos Palos will play at No. 2 Atascadero at 7 p.m. in the other semifinal.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

