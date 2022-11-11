110422 Pioneer Valley Delano Football 12.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Jose Gutierrez (7) tackles Delano High's George Inguito during the Nov. 4 CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

Pioneer Valley took a nearly six-hour trip to Bishop in Inyo County for a quarterfinal playoff football game on Thursday.

They came back with a win.

Pioneer Valley beat Bishop Union 9-7 in a CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game. The Panthers will have a shorter trip to the semifinal showdown. They'll head north to Templeton for that one, scheduled for Nov. 18.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

