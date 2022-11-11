Pioneer Valley took a nearly six-hour trip to Bishop in Inyo County for a quarterfinal playoff football game on Thursday.
They came back with a win.
Pioneer Valley beat Bishop Union 9-7 in a CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game. The Panthers will have a shorter trip to the semifinal showdown. They'll head north to Templeton for that one, scheduled for Nov. 18.
The No. 8 Panthers are now 6-6 on the season after they stunned top-seeded Bishop Union Thursday, handing the Broncos their first loss of the season.
Pioneer Valley's Allan Jimenez scored a rushing touchdown in the first half, the Panthers got a field goal from Lucan Brafman in the third quarter then held off the Broncos after Bishop Union scored with two minutes left.
Pioneer Valley will play at No. 4 Templeton, an Ocean League rival, at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals.
This is the second year in a row the Panthers have made the semifinals in coach Dustin Davis' two seasons at PVHS. Pioneer Valley went winless during the 2021 regular season, beat Caruthers in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs and then narrowly lost to eventual champ Morro Bay in the semifinals last winter.
Pioneer Valley has, interestingly enough, played and defeated the other three teams remaining in the Division 5 bracket. The Panthers beat Dos Palos 28-27 for their first win of the season on Sept. 9.
They then beat Templeton 28-21 on the road, the same exact matchup that waits them in the semifinals. The Panthers also beat Atascadero, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, 21-20 on Oct. 28 in the regular season finale.
Templeton 21, Corcoran 17
The No. 4 Eagles (8-4) squeezed past the No. 5 Panthers on a late touchdown run with two minutes left in this Division 5 semifinal at Templeton.
Dos Palos 28, Morro Bay 27
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The No. 6 Pirates' bid for the win on a late two-point conversion pass failed, and the No. 3 Broncos moved into the semifinals.
Dos Palos (7-5) will play at No. 2 Atascadero in the semifinals. Morro Bay finished 5-7.
Atascadero 39, Madera South 8
The No. 2 Greyhounds (7-4) got two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, a field goal and a score on a pick six as they cruised past the No. 7 Stallions (7-5) and into the Division 5 semifinals.
Atascadero, the Ocean League co-champion, will host No. 3 Dos Palos at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
Division 3
Mission Prep 35, Arroyo Grande 14
The Royals (8-3) squeezed out a 41-35 win against the Eagles (5-7) at home during the regular season. The No. 9 seed couldn't push the No. 1 seed much this time in this Division 3 quarterfinal between these Mountain League rivals at Mission Prep Thursday night.
Arroyo Grande went ahead 7-0 on a Drake Missamore 1-yard touchdown run at the 7:00 mark of the first quarter, but Mission Prep controlled things for the most part thereafter.
The Royals scored three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Junior Herlihy scored the second AG touchdown on a one-yard run.
Mission Prep, the Mountain League co-champion, will host No. 4 Delano Kennedy at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals.
Photos: Pioneer Valley routs Delano in playoff game
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.