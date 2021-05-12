Nicholas Zepeda appears to have it all figured out.

The Pioneer Valley senior knows what he likes to do and what he wants to do in the future. As a member of the Pioneer Valley basketball team, Zepeda also knows where he can make the biggest impact on the court.

In last Friday's 71-42 win over Orcutt Academy, Zepeda checked in off the bench. He spent his time on the court setting screens, chasing rebounds and defending in a display of seemingly endless energy.

Even while on the bench, Zepeda was powering up his team, celebrating and cheering at every big moment.

"I love being on the court. I just love this team." Zepeda said after that win. 

But Zepeda didn't just provide all that energy to the boys basketball team at Pioneer Valley. He's also on the track team. In fact, Zepeda joined the hoops team after competing in multiple events at a track meet just moments before tip-off last week.

"I had a track meet at the same time and I just got back from that," Zepeda said. "I went off and hit PRs. I did amazing. I just had this energy and that's my role on this team. I'm not the best player and I'm OK with that. My teammates feed off my energy and it helps them play good. That's what it's about."

Zepeda competes in the high jump, the 4x100-meter relay and the 100-meter dash in track. (He also does the 200-meter run on occasion).

Clearly Zepeda is making the most of having one last chance to compete for his high school after a year of despair and uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Zepeda said quarantining during the pandemic had been "tough."

"I let myself go. I got out of shape," he said. "For awhile, I was hopeless and I didn't think we were going to have a season. They told me there was a light at the end of the tunnel and in March they told us there was going to be a season. But I was out of shape, I wasn't ready."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Zepeda appears to have spent March and April getting back in shape judging by the way he zips around the basketball court.

"I've put in so much work and to see it come back is great. I'm getting back in shape, back into my old form," Zepeda said. "Everything is just going so well and I wouldn't want to play with anybody else but these guys right here. They're amazing people."

Getting some pivotal minutes in the decisive win over Orcutt Academy was great for Zepeda and teammates like Julio Santos and Jarrell White. 

"All of our people who normally don't play as much or don't score as much, all of them scored and all of them played," Zepeda said. 

More evidence that Zepeda has got things figured out: He's been accepted to Cal Poly and knows what he wants to major in. Moments after his basketball game ended, Zepeda put on his decorated letterman jacket and Cal Poly baseball cap.

"I love that place," Zepeda said of Cal Poly. "I'm going to be an electrical engineer. My brother went there and I'm just trying to carry on the tradition."

There was one thing Zepeda didn't quite have an answer for. What sport does he prefer? Track? Or basketball?

"I can't pick. I've done both for four years," he said. "I love them. They each have their ups and downs. I love both teams. All of the people are just amazing."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you