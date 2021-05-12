Nicholas Zepeda appears to have it all figured out.
The Pioneer Valley senior knows what he likes to do and what he wants to do in the future. As a member of the Pioneer Valley basketball team, Zepeda also knows where he can make the biggest impact on the court.
In last Friday's 71-42 win over Orcutt Academy, Zepeda checked in off the bench. He spent his time on the court setting screens, chasing rebounds and defending in a display of seemingly endless energy.
Even while on the bench, Zepeda was powering up his team, celebrating and cheering at every big moment.
"I love being on the court. I just love this team." Zepeda said after that win.
But Zepeda didn't just provide all that energy to the boys basketball team at Pioneer Valley. He's also on the track team. In fact, Zepeda joined the hoops team after competing in multiple events at a track meet just moments before tip-off last week.
"I had a track meet at the same time and I just got back from that," Zepeda said. "I went off and hit PRs. I did amazing. I just had this energy and that's my role on this team. I'm not the best player and I'm OK with that. My teammates feed off my energy and it helps them play good. That's what it's about."
Zepeda competes in the high jump, the 4x100-meter relay and the 100-meter dash in track. (He also does the 200-meter run on occasion).
Clearly Zepeda is making the most of having one last chance to compete for his high school after a year of despair and uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Zepeda said quarantining during the pandemic had been "tough."
"I let myself go. I got out of shape," he said. "For awhile, I was hopeless and I didn't think we were going to have a season. They told me there was a light at the end of the tunnel and in March they told us there was going to be a season. But I was out of shape, I wasn't ready."
Zepeda appears to have spent March and April getting back in shape judging by the way he zips around the basketball court.
"I've put in so much work and to see it come back is great. I'm getting back in shape, back into my old form," Zepeda said. "Everything is just going so well and I wouldn't want to play with anybody else but these guys right here. They're amazing people."
Getting some pivotal minutes in the decisive win over Orcutt Academy was great for Zepeda and teammates like Julio Santos and Jarrell White.
"All of our people who normally don't play as much or don't score as much, all of them scored and all of them played," Zepeda said.
More evidence that Zepeda has got things figured out: He's been accepted to Cal Poly and knows what he wants to major in. Moments after his basketball game ended, Zepeda put on his decorated letterman jacket and Cal Poly baseball cap.
"I love that place," Zepeda said of Cal Poly. "I'm going to be an electrical engineer. My brother went there and I'm just trying to carry on the tradition."
There was one thing Zepeda didn't quite have an answer for. What sport does he prefer? Track? Or basketball?
"I can't pick. I've done both for four years," he said. "I love them. They each have their ups and downs. I love both teams. All of the people are just amazing."
Photos: Pioneer Valley routs Orcutt Academy 71-42
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 02.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 03.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 01.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 04.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 05.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 06.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 07.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 08.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 09.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 10.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 11.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 12.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 13.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 14.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 15.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 16.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 17.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 18.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 19.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 20.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 21.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 22.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 23.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 24.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 25.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 26.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 27.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 28.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 29.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 30.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 31.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 32.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 33.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 34.JPG
050721 OAHS PVHS BSK 35.JPG
VOTE: See who's up for female and male Athlete of the Week
Malia Cabigon, Righetti basketball
The Righetti senior scored 27 points in a 60-53 win over Santa Barbara on Saturday. That came after two solid performances in a sweep of Orcutt Academy.
Cabigon had 15 points in a 62-40 win over the Spartans on Friday after scoring 17 in a 56-51 win on Thursday.
Dylan Prandini, St. Joseph softball
Prandini has been on fire all season, but went off in a three-game sweep of Nipomo last week.
Prandini went 7-for-9 with five runs, five RBIs and a home run as the Knights swept the Titans 13-1, 10-3 and 5-1.
Grace Padilla, Santa Ynez basketball
Padilla is back again for a second nomination. It's hard to deny her after her performance against Pioneer Valley last Friday.
Padilla had 19 points and 30 rebounds against the Panthers. She also had a game with 15 points and 17 rebounds against Cabrillo and another game with nine points and 15 boards. She scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 42-38 loss to St. Joseph.
She set the school record with 30 rebounds against Pioneer Valley.
Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph basketball
It was a bit of an up-and-down week for the 6-foot-3 sophomore, but just look at the games she had against Garces and Mission Prep.
In the non-league win over Garces, Kpetikou had 15 points and 21 rebounds and she followed that up with 13 points and 15 rebounds against Mission Prep. In another win over the Royals, she had seven points and eight rebounds and had six points and 10 rebounds against Santa Ynez, averaging 10.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in four wins.
Briana Reitmeier, Lompoc softball
Reitemeier achieved the feat just about every softball player dreams of when she no-hit rival Cabrillo last week.
Reitmeier was dominant against the Conqs on May 5, throwing 95 pitches while striking out 11 as she no-hit Cabrillo in a 5-0 win.
Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball
Slover has the Titans rolling as she earns another nomination. She had 13 points, two rebounds and five steals in a 54-29 win over San Luis Obispo before going off for 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a 48-26 win over the Tigers.
She's averaging 21 points this season.
Vote for Female Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)
santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com
Steven Vasquez, St. Joseph basketball
It was a very good week for the Knights basketball standout.
Vasquez surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his St. Joseph career on Saturday and had a big week shooting the ball and playing his trademark all-around game.
He had nine points and eight assists against San Marcos on May 3, then added 30 points against Garces on May 4. He poured in 11 points against Mission Prep before scoring 17 against Fresno Bullard on Saturday. He averaged 16.8 points last week as the Knights won all four of their games.
Carson Gomes, Arroyo Grande baseball
Gomes threw a complete game in the 2-1 win over Righetti on May 5, going 2-for-3 at the plate. He then went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and a run in another win over the Warriors.
Wade Arkinson, Nipomo baseball
Arkinson went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double on May 5 in a win over Orcutt Academy. He then had a hit and a run in another win over the Spartans on Saturday before having his biggest game of the week.
Arkinson hit a grand slam and went 3-for-4 with three runs, four RBIs and a double in a 12-1 victory over the Spartans.
Arkinson is hitting .406 on the season.
Jeffrey Ray, Hancock baseball
Ray went 5-for-11 with nine RBIs and two doubles as the Bulldogs ran their win streak to 11 games with four wins over Ventura last week.
Ray leads the team with 23 RBIs. The former Lompoc Brave standout is hitting .354 for the 13-3 'Dogs.
Ebba Tefera, Pioneer Valley volleyball
Tefera had a big week for the Panthers. He notched 27 kills in a 3-1 win over Nipomo. He then had 20 kills in three sets in another win over Nipomo before smacking 12 kills in a four-set win over St. Joseph.
Vote for Male Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)
santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com