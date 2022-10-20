Players, coaches and staff from the Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria football programs gathered Thursday at the annual Main Street Classic luncheon that Cool Hand Luke's hosted.
Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia was also present. Garcia addressed the schools' staff and player representatives near the beginning of the luncheon.
"Thank you for what you do for these players," Garcia said to the schools' respective staffs.
To the players, Garcia said, "I want to commend you for being selected to attend. I know only a select few are selected, and I want to commend you for the example you set for your schools, your family, your community."
The rivalry game has been a huge draw on the Central Coast, with overflow crowds and attendance numbering from 3-5,000 at times.
Players representing Santa Maria at the luncheon included offensive left tackle Joseph Villalovos; offensive left guard Angel Castillo; wide receiver-linebacker Edgar Preciado; defensive tackle Armando Silva; fullback-linebacker Jabdiel Calderon; and defensive tackle Angel Anguiano.
"I'd like to represent Angel," said Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez during the luncheon. "He is our only four-year varsity senior."
Players representing Pioneer Valley included offensive tackle Dylan Pirkl; left guard Adrian Lopez; running back-nose guard Jaylen Yap; wide receiver-rover back Andrew Eberhard; quarterback Alex Garcia; and inside linebacker Adrian Mora.
All of the players, save Garcia, at the luncheon Thursday are seniors. Garcia is a junior.
Kickoff for this edition of the Main Street Classic between these Ocean League teams (so named, though neither school is on Main Street. Pioneer Valley is nearby) is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
The game is the Panthers Homecoming and Santa Maria's regular season finale. The Saints' bye week is next week.
With a minimum required winning percentage of .300 assured, both teams are eligible to apply for the playoffs. Pioneer Valley, coming off a big 28-21 league road win at Templeton last week, is 3-5, 2-2. Santa Maria is 3-6, 1-4.
"We've had a solid week of practice," said Mendoza. "Getting that third win and knowing that we can apply for the playoffs definitely eased the minds of the players some.
"We're in (the CIF Central Section's) Division 5. Division 1 has an eight-team field. Every other division, it's 12-16. We think we'll get in, but we're not sure."
Behind backs Yap and Anthony Arias and a solid offensive line, Pioneer Valley has the stronger running game of the two teams going in.
"Pirkl has been great for us, and our center, Jesus Flores, has done a really good job getting the plays going off the snap," said Alex Garcia. "Our offensive line has gotten a very good push."
Garcia says he knows several of the Saints personally. "I played youth football for the Santa Maria Sooners with them," the junior said.
"There's a lot of excitement for our players going into this one because of the rivalry, but we've been able to stay on an even keel. This is the best week of practice we've had this season."
Santa Maria junior quarterback Josue Elena has blossomed into one of the top passers in the area, and the Saints have the stronger passing game of the two teams going into this one.
Elena did not play in Santa Maria's home loss against San Luis Obispo last week because of what Mendoza described as a slight shoulder injury but, "He's fine," the Santa Maria coach said. "He'll play in this one."
"I think our defensive line and linebackers are going to be in good shape against the run," said Mora. "With their passing game, I think our linebackers will be challenged, but we're just going to have to do the job."
Neither team's defense has been consistent this year.
Preciado said he did not play with any of the Pioneer Valley players during his youth football days although, "I knew Alex from just being out around town.
"We've had a good week of practice, with the energy and stuff."
Santa Maria has won just once in this 15-game rivalry, 10-6 at Pioneer Valley in 2019. The Panthers won when the teams played in an abbreviated 2021 spring season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams did not play their scheduled game during the regulation length 2021 fall season because of COVID-19 issues.
"This game is for bragging rights," Santa Maria cornerback-wide receiver Botros Akkari said in a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release. "The shield (displayed on both teams' helmets) belongs at Santa Maria."
Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis could not attend the luncheon because of a family function. John Ruiz, a former veteran Panthers head coach who still works with the program, was there in Davis' stead.
Ruiz and Pioneer Valley athletic director Anthony Morales both implored the players to "play the game hard, and play it with integrity."
Morales said in the press release, "For the city of Santa Maria, it is one of the biggest rivalry games in Santa Barbara County. To everyone's benefit, both communities have mutual respect for each other."
"There is a lot that's intertwined between the schools in this rivalry," said Santa Maria athletic director Dan Ellington at the luncheon.
"Part of that history is that Pioneer Valley has won 14 times. But it's gotten a lot more competitive the last few years."
Ellington coached at Pioneer Valley for several years then did the same at Santa Maria. He guided the Saints to the CIF Southern Section Division 12 championship game in 2017. Santa Maria lost at home to Big Bear. Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley joined most of the other area sports programs in a move to the CIF Central Section in 2018.
When he was coaching at Pioneer Valley, "There was a time when we'd regard the Santa Maria game as a guaranteed win, the players would (for all intents and purposes as far as preparation) take the week off," said Ellington. "That's not the case anymore."
Ruiz told the players, "The people in the community who come to the game won't care who wins or loses. They're there to renew bonds, renew friendships.
"You guys are the ones who will care (what the final score is) because you put in the blood, sweat and tears. Don't let anyone from anywhere else think of you as anyone less. You do the work, you do the practices from 4:30-6:30 p.m., you're the ones who take care of school, take care of the grades."
