Shortly after Adrian Mora ran an interception back 45 yards for a touchdown and Lucan Brafman kicked the extra point to give the Panthers a quick 10-0 lead, the Pioneer Valley public address announcer intoned that PV should play games that start at 6 p.m. more often.

The early start (Friday night high school football games generally kick off at 7 p.m.) certainly seemed to agree with the Panthers. No. 8 Pioneer Valley controlled things from the start and came away with a 27-0 win against No. 9 Delano at Pioneer Valley in a first-round game in the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs.

The Panthers will play a quarterfinal game next Thursday night at top seed Bishop Union. Kickoff time is set for — 6 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

