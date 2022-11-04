Shortly after Adrian Mora ran an interception back 45 yards for a touchdown and Lucan Brafman kicked the extra point to give the Panthers a quick 10-0 lead, the Pioneer Valley public address announcer intoned that PV should play games that start at 6 p.m. more often.
The early start (Friday night high school football games generally kick off at 7 p.m.) certainly seemed to agree with the Panthers. No. 8 Pioneer Valley controlled things from the start and came away with a 27-0 win against No. 9 Delano at Pioneer Valley in a first-round game in the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs.
The Panthers will play a quarterfinal game next Thursday night at top seed Bishop Union. Kickoff time is set for — 6 p.m.
Whatever the circumstances Friday night, "Our guys came in really focused," said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis. "You could even see it when the guys were watching film (on Delano). They were really focusing, really intent on what they needed to do."
The Panthers are 5-6. The Tigers finished 4-6.
Anthony Arias ran for two touchdowns, from five and 25 yards out, and Brafman kicked two field goals, of 19 and 37 yards for the Panthers. Meanwhile, two-way tackle Dylan Pirkl helped the Panthers defense keep a pretty good Tigers run game to 68 yards as the Pioneer Valley defensive unit posted its first shutout of the year.
"Their offense did about what we thought they'd do," said Pirkl. "They ran when they should have and passed when they should have.
"One thing that caught me off guard was that they hit HARD," said Pirkl. "The film didn't show it, but (in the game Friday night) they really did."
Meanwhile, Pirkl and his fellow offensive linemen opened enough holes to help Arias and Allan Jimenez make Pioneer Valley's trademark between-the-tackles running game work. Jimenez rushed for a game high 89 yards on 25 carries and Arias gained 87 yards on 18 rushes.
"That's what we do," Arias said of the Panthers' tough inside running game. "That's what we've done all year."
Arias glanced at Pirkl, grinned and said, "Big Pirkl helped open up the big holes."
Save for a holding penalty that canceled a nine-yard Jimenez touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the Panthers played a pretty clean game. They weren't penalized often and they did not turn the ball over.
Meanwhile, the Panthers intercepted two Eddie Silva passes. Mora ran the first pick back for a score in the first quarter then Eric Cruz made a diving interception near the end of the first half.
Lineman Paul Garcia helped the Delano defense check the Pioneer Valley run game early. After getting the ball at the Tigers 25 after Delano punter JJ Inguito fumbled the snap, the Panthers had to settle for a 19-yard Brafman field goal.
Garcia helped the Tigers shut out the Panthers inside the red zone after Andres Tapia Almanza recovered a Brafman pooch kick on the kickoff for Pioneer Valley after the Mora touchdown run on the interception.
Eventually, though, the Panthers wore down the Tigers defensive front with the run. Besides, Pioneer Valley quarterback Alex Garcia consistently connected with Elias Giddings for clutch third down pass completions. All of Garcia's six completions, for 108 yards, were to Giddings.
Delano running back RJ Garcia came in averaging 108 rushing yards a game. He ran for zero yards on five carries Friday night.
Garcia was shaken up after diving hard on his own fumble at the Delano 4 in the first quarter. He did not return.
After Delano mustered just 44 yards of total offense in the first half, the Tigers found a play that worked with some consistency, the quick screen pass from Silva to Inguito. However, a holding penalty halted a promising Delano drive on its first possession of the second half, and the Tigers never got past the Panthers 36 Friday night.
Inguito, with seven receptions for 42 yards, was the leading Tigers receiver. None of the Tigers rushed for more than 28 yards.
