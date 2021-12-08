Sometimes you have to start from scratch.
That’s the position in which Pioneer Valley’s fourth-year varsity girls soccer head coach Bilena Brafman finds herself in the 2021-22 season.
“We’re young – young, young, young,” said Brafman after last Thursday’s 6-0 non-league loss at Cabrillo High.
“We’re struggling. We have a lot to learn, a lot of long hills to climb but they’re all great kids. This is a good, fun group with an excellent attitude.
“We’ve only got four seniors and one of them, Carmen Valenzuela, is injured – out with a broken arm."
Brafman said another key player, sophomore Grecia Mendez, is out with a broken foot. Brafman said the team hopes to get both of them back at some point this season.
“And a lot of last year’s freshmen didn’t come out for the team last year because the season was affected by COVID, so even though they’re sophomores now, it’s really they’re first season on the team.”
Another veteran, junior Araceli Medina, is skipping the season to concentrate on cross country.
“Araceli qualified for the state cross country meet. She’s focused on that. We’ll miss her but we still have a strong group of girls.”
The Panthers struggled during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, going 0-10-2, scoring just six goals on the season.
The scoring troubles have carried over to this season.
Including Tuesday’s Ocean League-opening 6-0 loss at home to Morro Bay, the Panthers have been outscored 33-1, going 0-7 to open the year.
“It will take some time to gel – at least this year and maybe next,” said Brafman. “Last year was weird and it’s put us in a position where we are almost starting over from the beginning. We’ve got a lot of work to do on basics like fitness and fundamentals.”
The girls just completed a brutal week.
“We played five games this week,” said Brafman. “We played in a tournament in Watsonville on Saturday. We couldn’t stay overnight so we played three full-length (80 minute) games in one day. We left home at 4 a.m. and didn’t get back until 11 p.m. We had to play Tuesday at Righetti and at Cabrillo (Dec. 2) so the girls were a little beat up.”
Brafman sees reason for optimism.
“In soccer, everything starts with your defense and we’ve got a superstar goalkeeper in (sophomore) Alex Aldama,” said Brafman. “She’s fantastic, a really, really good goal keeper. She actually got hurt (against Righetti) and I didn’t know if she could play (against Cabrillo) but she did. She was out there providing leadership. She’s not only a great player but she’s also a fantastic person.
“Junior captain Hannah Trujillo is one of our key players. She’s always been a forward but we needed her skills in the midfield so she’s playing center-mid this year. Sophomore Keyla Ramos is a sparkplug for us. She plays hard every minute – you can’t get her off the field. She has really stepped up her game this year.”
Brafman sees potential all over the field.
“Yocelene Mendez is just a freshman. She works her tail off at right-midfield. She’s going to be an amazing player,” said Brafman. “Estrella Arellano didn’t come out last year but she’s developing into a key player.
“Really it’s youth on parade. Basically, I’m playing varsity with a JV team. We’re young but we’re learning and getting better every day. It is going to pay off big time down the road. These kids have hearts of gold. You can really feel their Panther Pride.”