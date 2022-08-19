Optimism after a winless regular season and a 1-8 final record? That's right. Pioneer Valley's football team has high expectations this year despite winning just once in nine games a year ago.

Why is that? Well, the Panthers are moving out of the difficult Mountain League and into the much friendlier Ocean League.

Coach Dustin Davis said that, despite losing marquee players, the '22 edition of the program should be better than last year's.

