Optimism after a winless regular season and a 1-8 final record? That's right. Pioneer Valley's football team has high expectations this year despite winning just once in nine games a year ago.
Why is that? Well, the Panthers are moving out of the difficult Mountain League and into the much friendlier Ocean League.
Coach Dustin Davis said that, despite losing marquee players, the '22 edition of the program should be better than last year's.
The Panthers lose the trio of quarterback Richie Robles, running back Rudy Mendez and receiver/defensive back Adan Rubalcava.
"We've pretty much got everyone else back," Davis said at a recent preseason practice.
"We've got a lot of dogs on this team," said senior linebacker Adrian Mora. "We only lost a few players from last year. We can't forget about Adan, we can't forget about Rich, but we've got a lot of guys returning this year that are really good."
Mora fractured his ankle during a summer 7-on-7 tournament and was hoping to be ready to play at some point early this season.
Pioneer Valley starts its 2022 season with a home game Friday night against Bakersfield Independence, the 2021 CIF Central Section Division 4 champion. The Panthers lost to Morro Bay 29-26 in the semifinals of the CIF-CS Div. 6 playoffs after not winning a game in the regular season. Morro Bay went on to win the Div. 6 title over Taft. The Panthers then play at Lompoc in another non-league game on Aug. 26. They should learn rather quickly where they stand with intriguing early-season matchups, including the Sept. 3 game against Righetti.
Defense first?
Mora said the defense might start clicking before the offense as that side of the ball has a few more returners at key positions. Davis, in his second year at Pioneer Valley and with his first full offseason, is a defensive coach known for using somewhat unorthodox formations, including an odd-front defense.
Mora said that Jose Gutierrez and Javan Salas are two key players to look out for on defense.
"I think we're going to try to balance it out, but right now I think our defense is a strength," Mora said. "I mean we're going to come out every game and try to hit you in the mouth."
"I'm looking to just do whatever the team needs to win," Mora added. "I know I'm a smart player and I know my teammates are as well. I think on the defensive side, I can help out a lot."
Dylan Pirkl is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior starting on the offensive and defensive lines.
Pirkl said Axel Lopez and Mauricio Munoz, a nose guard, are two potential breakout players, also noting that he has high expectations for linemen Esequiel Gauna and Joe "Rapage" Espinoza.
"I think they're going to be doing really well this year," Pirkl said.
Pirkl said playing both on the offensive and defensive lines gives him an advantage on technique.
"When I'm playing offensive line, it's a lot easier to prepare the defensive end or nose guard since I play on the defensive line," Pirkl said. "It goes both ways. If I'm playing defensive end it's easy to see what block they're going to do on me. I can see what they're going to do before they do it."
What about offense?
The Panthers scored just 79 points in nine games last year and were shut out three times and scored seven or fewer points six times. Their lone win was the 14-7 victory over Caruthers in the CIF-CS Div. 6 quarterfinals.
Andrew Eberhard will try to impact the offense at receiver and will also play some cornerback.
"We've got to limit the mistakes," Eberhard said of the team's focus on improving off of the '21 season. "We made a lot of easy, fixable mistakes that I can see. We're working on those, for sure."
Alex Garcia is set to play some quarterback and Adrian Bautista is also listed on the roster at quarterback. They're both juniors.
Robles led the offense last year at quarterback, though he ran the ball more effectively than he threw it. Rubalcava, standing over 6-feet, was a big target on the perimeter and down the field and it's unclear who will emerge to fill the void left by him graduating.
What about the Ocean League?
Pioneer Valley would have to pull off a few upsets to win the league championship this year, though they should be in the thick of things. San Luis Obispo, which finished second in the league behind Mission Prep, which is now in the Mountain League, may be the favorite. Atascadero returns 22 lettermen from a year ago and Templeton has had some high notes recently. Morro Bay has undergone some changes after winning a CIF title last year, losing coach Jake Goossen-Brown, but the Pirates should be fairly tough again with starting QB Nicky Johnson returning. Santa Maria and Cabrillo will probably round out the bottom of the league.