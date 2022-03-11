If you wanted to see what Pioneer Valley baseball is about this season, there was no better opportunity than Friday's thrilling win over previously unbeaten Madera Liberty.
Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith already knew what his team was capable of, but the Panthers took the opportunity to show the large home crowd what they're about.
Pioneer Valley rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Liberty, scoring a 4-3 win that ended when shortstop Jesus Nava fired a throw to catcher Andrew Sandoval, who then tagged out Liberty's Jakson Bucher at home.
"I've felt good about our guys from day one," Smith said. "We've got a lot of leadership on this club and some of it is from underclassmen. As a whole, these guys have really meshed well, they've gelled. I couldn't be happier with this club, we're playing really good baseball and playing for each other."
The Panthers are now 6-3 on the season. They dropped the Hawks to 5-1 on the year.
Pioneer Valley scored its four runs on six hits and the Panthers committed just one error. The Hawks had eight hits and committed two errors.
Pioneer Valley's Josue Garcia, a sophomore, came on to pitch in the top of the seventh and Liberty's Bucher led off the inning by rapping a double to right field. Garcia then got a strikeout and a pop-out to Nava at shortstop, bringing Nate Medina to the plate.
Medina hit a sharp ground ball in the hole between third and short. Nava knocked the ball down, picked it up and looked toward first and Bucher took off for home. Nava fired a strike to Sandoval at the plate and Sandoval applied a tag well before Bucher reached home to end the game, sending the Panthers into a hearty celebration.
"We've got to play every out," Smith said. "I do a little drill called '21 outs' at practice and on the defensive side you've got to make all 21 outs. That goes the same for the offensive side, you've got to make your 21 outs count.
"The more pressure that we put on other teams, either offensively or defensively, the better. We've got to have a short memory to make the next play."
Andy Morales started on the mound for the Panthers and went three innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Sandoval then threw three innings and allowed just two hits and no earned runs before Garcia closed out the game in the seventh.
Luis Uriarte provided the go-ahead hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, singling home Josiah Urbano and Garcia to put the Panthers up 4-3.
A Morales bunt brought home the Panthers' second run, though the Hawks turned it into a double play. Garcia had an RBI groundout in the fourth to score Richie Robles and make the score 3-1.
Garcia started at catcher for the Panthers and flashed his strong arm, throwing out a Liberty runner on a pickoff throw at first base in the top of the sixth inning.
Robles had a run and a hit, Urban scored once and walked once and Garcia was the only Panthers with multiple hits. Rudy Mendez doubled and scored for the Panthers.
Liberty junior Dylan Whiteman went four innings, giving up three hits, one earned while striking out five.
Liberty is set to play at Santa Maria Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Panthers next play March 17 at home against Mission Prep to start Ocean League play.
San Luis Obispo 3, St. Joseph 1
The Tigers won a Mountain League game over the Knights. Ethan Mansfield struck out seven over five innings for the Knights as Caden Cuccia pitched the sixth, striking out one.
The Knights had six hits, led by Niko Peinado, who went 2-for-2. AJ Simmons, Jeremy Camarena, Jayson Rodriguez and Jayden Cervantez each had a hit. Cervantez also had an RBI.
Santa Barbara 7, Santa Ynez 6
It was a tough loss for the Pirates as the Dons scored three times in the bottom of seventh to spoil a strong effort by Santa Ynez.
Jackson Cloud overcame a rough start to pitch into the seventh, allowing three hits while striking out seven. He gave up two earned runs. Cloud was also 2-for-3 with a run scored at the plate as Seth Ruiz had two RBI doubles.
"The kids brought championship effort," coach Warren Dickey said. "Now we must learn how to deal with a tough setback as we continue league play. League is tough, we can't have a hangover from this as we move forward."
The Pirates are now 9-3 on the season and 3-2 in the Channel League. The Dons are also 3-2 in league.
Softball
Arroyo Grande 2, St. Joseph 0
Savannah Bravo threw a perfect game for the Eagles, not allowing a single baserunner in the win over the Knights.
Bravo struck out 13 batters in seven innings, not allowing a hit or issuing a walk.
Taylor Mediano was solid for the Knights, allowing just one hit in a complete game effort, striking out seven and walking three. The Eagles scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Lompoc 8, San Marcos 0
Lompoc's Brianna Rietmeier struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits in a shutout.
Avary Montgomery had three RBIs for the Braves, who are now 10-1.
Cheyanna Cordova homered and finished with two RBIs on two hits.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 12, Villanova Prep 6
After the Pirates beat Santa Barbara 12-6 on Thursday for their first ever win over the Dons, Santa Ynez had another solid performance against a strong Villanova Prep team
"Our doubles carried us once again, as we won eight out of nine sets in doubles," coach Nate Thompson said. "The No. 1 doubles team of Luke Lockhart and Charlie Hoose swept their sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 and Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad also swept theirs at 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
Micah Thompson and Marc Westall won two sets as Villanova had a very strong singles lineup. Jacob Merrill was the Pirates' top performer, winning two sets.
Santa Ynez is now 7-0 on the season and play at Orcutt Academy on Monday.
College softball
Hancock 23, Santa Monica 4 (Thursday)
The Hancock College softball program opened Western State Conference action with a dominant 23-4 victory over Santa Monica College at home.
The Bulldogs (11-5, 1-0 WSC) got off to a rocky start after surrendering three unearned runs and committing two errors in the opening frame, but Scia Maumausolo's squad quickly bounced back with an 11-run effort in the bottom of the inning. The home team posted three more runs in the second while both programs registered one run in the third. Hancock stayed hot in the fourth frame with an eight-run performance and ended the game early after enacting the mercy rule against the Corsairs (0-3, 0-1 WSC).
Abigail Salazar went for the cycle after a 4-for-5 showing at the plate as she connected for her third homer of the season while also registering a single, a double, a triple and five RBIs on the day.
Briana Muñoz also finished the day with a 4-for-5 mark to go along with five RBIs and four runs after notching her fifth home run of the year. Alyssa Jones, Mya Mendoza, Xchelle Glidewell and Antoinette Terrones finished with three hits apiece while combining for 10 RBIs.
Xchelle Glidewell earned the win in the circle after tossing the complete game. She sat down two batters and allowed one earned run while scattering four hits.
The Bulldogs will be back in action at home on Saturday with a non-conference contest against Riverside City College. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. on the AHC Softball Field.
College baseball
Oxnard 5, Hancock 2 (Thursday)
An RBI single by Joey Freitas got the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 WSC) on the board first in the opening frame. The Condors (4-15, 2-6 WSC) responded with a three-run showing in the third to retake the lead. Both teams notched one run in the sixth as Parker Haskell registered his fourth homer of the season and Oxnard sent one in after a single. The home squad closed the scoring effort for both sides in the bottom of the seventh after a double plated the final runner.
Freitas led the Bulldogs at the plate as the lone multi-hit performer after going 2-for-4. He and Haskell each finished with one RBI apiece. Nate Wenzel earned the start and was charged with the loss after six innings of work on the mound. He struck out six batters and surrendered four earned runs after scattering eight hits. Ricardo Rodriguez and Matthew Gonzales each made brief appearances on the rubber but did not factor into the final decision.
The Bulldogs are set to return to Oxnard on Saturday to close out the three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.