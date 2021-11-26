The Pioneer Valley Panthers’ girls basketball team broke into the win column Saturday with a 44-39 victory over the Bishop Diego Cardinals in their final game of the Santa Maria High School Varsity Tournament at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym.
The victory improved the Panthers’ record to 1-4 after a season-opening loss to Bakersfield Centennial followed by tournament losses to Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and Ventura’s Foothill.
The Panthers’ are trying to bounce back from their pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season when they went 1-9 overall and 1-8 in the Ocean League.
“We’re a young team with a lot of new faces,” said fifth-year head coach Michael Bloodworth. “We’re still trying to put it all together. The girls have to get used to playing with each other and that’s what we’re working on during the preseason.”
The team has three seniors; combo-guard Natalie Villa, forward Nadine Virto and center Alejandra Yriate. There are three juniors; point guard Kaylee Dolores, and forwards Alysha Moreno and Naomi Navarro. There are two sophomores; shooting guard Marissa Morales and center Leandria Hernandez and two freshmen; wing Angel Cardenas and forward Kahlia Melton.
“Marissa was our second-leading scorer last year. She’ll be a key to our offense this season,” said Bloodworth. “Natalie can also score from the outside.”
Morales is an outside threat, leading the Panthers with 18 points, hitting six 3-point baskets, in their tournament opener against Lompoc. Villa added eight points in the Lompoc game and was Pioneer Valley’s second-leading scorer.
“We like to run a high-low, inside-out offense,” said Bloodworth. “We want to look inside to our bigs – Leandria, Kahlia, and Naomi – but if they’re tied up, then we kick it out to Marissa, Natalie, Alysha and Kaylee. I think we can do well down low with the girls playing on the block.
“And on defense, we want to sag back on the inside so our centers and forwards can get position, grab rebounds and kick it out quickly to our guards so they can get out on the break. We’re not going to be a set offense.”
The preseason is the time for Bloodworth’s squad to work out the kinks.
“We can’t be putting ourselves in a hole like we have been doing. We got down against Lompoc and had to battle back. We kept getting close but Lompoc is a good team and they’d pull away again,” said Bloodworth. “We got the size and skill to get the ball and get it up the floor and then take advantage of the other team. So we’ll keep working on that.”
The biggest plus Bloodworth sees is the team’s heart.
“The girls work hard. They’re never going to quit – ever,” said Bloodworth. “I know they’ll continue to work hard, play hard and never quit.
“(Lompoc coach) Claudia Terrones has a great team. They really know how to use their size to their advantage and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Bloodworth. “We’ll see them again on Dec. 7 in our gym. That’s going to be another good game but we’ll be better and we’ll be ready for them.”