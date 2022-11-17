 Skip to main content
Pickleball and tennis tournament benefits cancer patients

  • Updated
Spectators including family members young and older, watched the pickleball tournament at the Santa Maria Country Club.

 Contributed

A recent pickleball and tennis fundraiser tournament hosted by the nonprofit Hats for Hope at the Santa Maria Country Club (SMCC) attracted about 90 entrants from across the Central Coast.

It was a family affair – spouses, friends and children were among the spectators, who were clearly enjoying themselves. The Oct. 22 round robin tournament generated a lot of excitement among players and guests and created an atmosphere of high energy and positive vibes.

Hats for Hope provides wigs and cash grants to cancer patients in need.

Participants in the Hats for Hope pickleball tournament fundraiser play on the courts at the Santa Maria Country Club.

