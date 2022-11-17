Pickleball and tennis tournament benefits cancer patients

A recent pickleball and tennis fundraiser tournament hosted by the nonprofit Hats for Hope at the Santa Maria Country Club (SMCC) attracted about 90 entrants from across the Central Coast.
It was a family affair – spouses, friends and children were among the spectators, who were clearly enjoying themselves. The Oct. 22 round robin tournament generated a lot of excitement among players and guests and created an atmosphere of high energy and positive vibes.
Hats for Hope provides wigs and cash grants to cancer patients in need.
“We are so excited to be doing this,” said Diane Martino, pickleball enthusiast and vice president of Hats for Hope. Board member Julie Epps (Program Chairperson for Gifting) was equally excited about the event.
A local deejay known as Artie from Smooth Groovz played background music near the no-host bar.
There was an array of raffle baskets on display. A buffet lunch of croissant sandwiches and salads was served at the end of play under a tent next to the tennis office.
Matches were held continuously from 9 a.m. until around 1:30 p.m., when lunch was served, winners announced and prizes awarded.
Pickleball is a phenomenon in the world of recreation. Played with a paddle that looks like an enlarged ping pong racquet and a plastic ball with holes, the game has skyrocketed in popularity during the past few years.
The game is relatively easy to learn and master, equipment is affordable, and paddles can be purchased for around $30, although pricier ones are also on the market.
One man at the event said that he and his family are so enamored over the game that he built a pickleball court in his backyard.
“The kids love it,” he said.
Adults love it, too, and claim that it is enormous fun and a way to socialize.
In response to demand by members over the summer months, Santa Maria Country Club installed four pickleball courts adjacent to their tennis courts and had their grand opening in September.
”The interest in pickleball is very strong. We have wait lists for everything - lessons and court time” said longtime SMCC tennis pro Darien Wright. “Everyone is excited about it.”
There are also six pickleball courts at the Hagerman Sports Complex near the YMCA on Skyway Drive available on a first- come, first-served basis. No reservations are necessary. Rumor has it that, to meet demand, six more courts are in the planning stage at that location.
About two years ago the noontime Kiwanis was one of the first in the area to sponsor a tournament and raised funds for their Elks Club queen nominee.
Since 2001, Hats for Hope has been raising funds to help cancer patients on the Central Coast, and has given nearly 4,000 wigs to those who will lose their hair as they go through treatment.
In 2015, a gifting program was initiated so that the organization could grant funds to those struggling financially. Since then, Hats for Hope has given over $300,000 in cash grants.