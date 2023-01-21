Patrick Pockels shot a final-round 65 for a two-stroke victory over Owen Avrit at the 13th annual Nipomo Amateur Championship that took place Jan. 7 and 8 at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.

Jeff McNeil was one of the 102 players in the field. McNeil, a Nipomo High School graduate who plays for the New York Mets, won the 2023 National League batting title.

Avrit was a standout golfer at Arroyo Grande High School. Rain affected the event, but event spokesman Reilly McMahon said the scores this year were the lowest ever for the event. The rain caused the event to switch to a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start the morning of Jan. 8.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

