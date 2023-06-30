It’s early. In fact, fall football practice won’t start for more than three weeks.

Still, from the Santa Maria football team’s standpoint, there were some encouraging early signs.

No official scores are being kept during the two-day Arroyo Grande Passing Tournament at Arroyo Grande High School, but Santa Maria showed well in its first tournament game.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
1