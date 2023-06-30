It’s early. In fact, fall football practice won’t start for more than three weeks.
Still, from the Santa Maria football team’s standpoint, there were some encouraging early signs.
No official scores are being kept during the two-day Arroyo Grande Passing Tournament at Arroyo Grande High School, but Santa Maria showed well in its first tournament game.
Josue Elena threw five touchdown passes, Santa Maria defender Francisco Rivera intercepted one and, according to Santa Maria coaches, Santa Maria scored five touchdowns to two for Anaheim Canyon.
“I could have done better, but it went pretty well,” Elena said after his team’s opener. Elena blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the area in 2022, his junior season.
“Our coaches put us in the position where it’s as easy as possible for us.” The coaches moved Elena up to the varsity the last part of his sophomore year.
Though no pass rushing is allowed during the tournament, it was obvious Elena was moving well. Most of his passes were on point.
“The arm felt good,” said Elena.
Adrian Pasos caught two touchdown passes for Elena in the opener. Botros Akari, Malachi Jordan and Javier Delgadillo all caught one.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santa Maria’s first unit scored on all three of its possessions.
Santa Maria showed well its next two games, out-scoring Dinuba eight touchdowns to seven and Dinuba five touchdowns to two.
Teams played on a 40-yard field. Blockers were allowed to “wall off” defenders but not actually block them.
Santa Maria receiver Frankie Alcala bounced back from some drops in the first game and was a standout in the next two.
He made multiple touchdown catches against Dinuba and Parlier and set up one score with a diving catch at the 1. He caught the last touchdown pass against Dinuba deep in the end zone with his arms fully extended.
The Santa Maria deep pass coverage struggled against the athletic Dinuba receivers. The unit fared better against the short Parlier passing game.
There is some particular good news for Elena. Jordan, his top receiver last year, returns.
“I really like throwing to him,” said Elena. He always gets open.”
Santa Maria played a later game against Oxnard Hueneme Friday and was set to return to action Saturday morning.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.