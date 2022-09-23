Lompoc's passing defense faltered in the fourth quarter, with Tyler Luna, Paso's senior quarterback, hitting two deep throws to Hayden McKenna, including a 26-yard touchdown.
Lompoc then gave the ball right back when quarterback Cavin Ross was strip-sacked as two free rushers blitzed from the left side. Lompoc's defense then appeared to stiffen.
On fourth-and-6 from the Lompoc 7, Paso Robles tried a sprint-out pass to the right. The Braves had it covered and had Luna, the quarterback, contained. Luna, as he was being wrapped up, flipped the ball to Leo Kemp, the Bearcats' star running back. Kemp took the lateral, bounced outside to the right and scored easily, giving the Bearcats a 34-33.
They went for the two-point conversion, but it failed.
Lompoc had about two minutes to work the length of the field and score. They converted one fourth-down play and faced fourth-and-9 from their own 40. Lompoc dialed up a pass to Nelson Maldonado down the right seam, and Ross fired the ball. It appeared a Paso Robles linebacker made contact with Maldonado with the ball in the air, sending Maldonado to the turf and forcing an incompletion.
The Lompoc coaching staff wasn't happy with the officiating on the fourth-down play and offensive coordinator TJ Jordan received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, though the game was already decided.
Paso Robles took a knee and ran out the clock, pulling out of a stunning Mountain League win.
Later in the third quarter, Lompoc recovered another Paso Robles fumble and scored a play later on Anthony Alonzo's 18-yard run. Lompoc led 33-21 after the third quarter when another two-point try failed.
Luna then hit two big throws to McKenna, including the touchdown pass to make it 33-28.
Paso Robles' Trevor Lambeth then forced and recovered the Ross fumble and the Bearcats took over at the Lompoc 23.
Luna then came up with the miraculous flip to Kemp for the game-winning play.