Parker Reynolds, a U.S. Trials qualifier, supports postponement of Summer Olympic Games

Parker Reynolds is among those who supports the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member, was a double qualifier for the men’s U.S. Olympic Trials in the 800 and 1,500 meters.
“I think it’s best, not just for me but for everyone ,” who had been training – as best they could, anyway, with all the closures of training facilities in the wake of COVID 19 – Reynolds said this week.
Can you believe it? At just 15, Parker Reynolds has already qualified for the Olympic Trials in two events
At the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon, Parker Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15:41, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He then qualified for the Trials in a second event.
Reynolds had said earlier he believed the Games should be postponed. He had said then that, despite his reservations, he would go to the Games if they were held as scheduled if he made the U.S. team.
Reynolds qualified for the Trials in August when he won the 1,500 and then the 800 at a meet in Portland, Oregon, easily meeting the qualifying standard both times.
Now, “I don’t even have a pool to train in,” Reynolds said.
Area pools have gradually been closing in the wake of COVID 19, the coronavirus. The last pool Reynolds had trained in, at the YMCA in Santa Maria, closed earlier this month.
Counting down to No. 1: The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds qualifies for two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past summer. That's story No. 10 in the Times' Top Ten sports stories of 2019.
“I’ve been riding my bike,” and that has been the extent of the training Reynolds has been able to do recently.
“If I am going to compete in the race of my life, I want to be in the best shape of my life,” said Reynolds.
“Right now, I’m just looking for a pool.”
The Games had been scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9. In announcing the postponement earlier this week, the IOC stated, “It would be unrealistic to attempt to hold the Games as scheduled.”
The IOC announced the Games will take place in Tokyo no later than the summer of 2021.
There has been a gradual push for the IOC to postpone the games. Before the IOC announcement, Canada said it would not send that country’s athletes to the Games if they were held as scheduled, in 2020.
U.S. Swimming, and then U.S. Track and Field, joined the chorus for postponing the Games.
One recent headline on the New York Times website read, “Cancel. The. Olympics.”
Mike Ashmore, Reynolds’ coach who oversees the SMSC, said last week he believed the IOC should postpone the Games.
The organization wound up doing just that.
GALLERY: Get to know the 7 members of the Santa Maria Swim Club who are on their way to the NCSA Junior National Summer Championships
The future is bright for the Santa Maria Swim Club, but the immediate future is on the minds of seven of the club's standouts. The seven — four boys and three girls — qualified for the National Club Swimming Association (NCSA) Junior National Summer Championships at the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus in August. "This is valuable experience for all our swimmers. It's part of the process. The kids are always developing, improving," said Santa Maria Swim Club head coach Mike Ashmore. "This will show them where they stack up against the best young swimmers in the world. Even Josh Prenot went through it. He didn't win when he started but he learned and kept moving up."
