Santa Maria Outlaws win tournament title
The Santa Maria Outlaws 10U squad won a tournament championship for the second time this season, winning the Extreme Diamond Sports Home Run Derby Classic Tournament 10U Division title in Cambria.
The Outlaws beat the San Luis Obispo Rangers 9-7 in the championship game.
The Santa Maria squad bounced back from a 5-4 loss to the Rangers in pool play by beating the Paso Robles-based Central Coast Crushers by the same score on a walk-off hit by Grayson Cole.
Lucas Woodruff pitched seven innings for the Outlaws in the tournament. Eli Hendricks pitched six innings, and Cole and Dominic Morales each worked five. Hendricks was the tournament MVP.
Besides his pitching, Hendricks played seven other positions in the tournament.
The Outlaws' roster includes Woodruff, Cole, Hendricks, Morales, Charlie Campa, Kayden Silva, Grant Anaya, Heath Baker, Deacon Totorico, Sam Grupe and Carson Viker.
Coaches are Patrick Silva, Aaron Anaya, Adam Cole and Bryton Silva.
Youth Football Day at Hancock College
Hancock College will host a Youth Football Day Saturday, Oct. 5 when the Hancock football team plays Citrus College in a non-league football game.
The event is part of Hancock's Bulldog Bound program.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free set of Bulldog Bound earbuds. Children wearing youth football jerseys or Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game free of charge.
Adults accompanying children with Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game for $4.
Righetti Boosters Club fundraiser with Pryor Baird
You have free articles remaining.
The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
All tickets are tax deductible with proceeds going to the Righetti Warrior Boosters Club and Righetti High School's athletic programs.
Food and beverages will be on sale at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at Righettiboosters.com.
Righetti softball and girls golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.
Hancock cross country team seeks stationary bikes
The Hancock College women's cross country team is seeking stationary bikes for team workouts.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Louie Quintana at 805-705-3299. Quintana has said he is willing to pick up the bikes if they are in a nearby location.