ONLL
Buy Now

Orcutt National's infield congratulates pitcher Donovan Dominguez as he prepares to face his last batter of the game against Santa Maria Northside on June 26.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

Orcutt National 12-year-old squad was the last area Little League team standing.

The youngsters' run ended Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Huntington Valley Little League. 

Orcutt National won the District 65 championship and breezed through the Section 1 Tournament at its home site earlier in July. The team advanced to the Southern California State Tournament being held in Eastvale, located in Riverside County. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0