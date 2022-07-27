Orcutt National 12-year-old squad was the last area Little League team standing.
The youngsters' run ended Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Huntington Valley Little League.
Orcutt National won the District 65 championship and breezed through the Section 1 Tournament at its home site earlier in July. The team advanced to the Southern California State Tournament being held in Eastvale, located in Riverside County.
The Orcutt National team lost to Sweetwater Little League 12-0 on Saturday, July 12. Sweetwater is from Bonita, located in San Diego County.
Orcutt National then beat Sherman Oaks Little League 6-5 on Monday night.
Orcutt National battled Huntington Valley, from Huntington Beach, but couldn't overcome a 3-0 deficit. ONLL out-hit Huntington Valley 6-4, but ONLL committed three errors while Huntington Valley didn't commit any.
Eli Hendricks drove in Xavier Horta for Orcutt National's only run, in the fourth inning.
ONLL ace Donovan Dominguez was strong on the mound, throwing a complete game while allowing just four hits and no earned runs. Dominguez walked just one batter while striking out nine.
Raymond Cordova, Johnny Chavez, Zander Andersen, Horta and Graysen Cole each had one hit for ONLL.
Orcutt National went 8-1 while winning the District 65 and Section 1 titles to advance to the state tournament. The team then went 1-2 at the state tournament.
The winner advances to the West Regional and the winner of that moves on to the Little League World Series. The West Regional will be broadcast by ESPN.