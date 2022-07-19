Orcutt National pitcher Donovan Dominguez hurls the ball towards the plate during Tuesday evening's Section 1 title game. Orcutt National Little League beat El Rio Little League 10-0 to take the Section 1 Championship title tonight.
Orcutt National's Zander Andersen slides safely into home during Tuesday evening's Section 1 game against El Rio Little League. Orcutt National Little League beat El Rio Little League 10-0 to take the Section 1 Championship title tonight.
Orcutt National's Zander Andersen knocks the ball out of the park during Tuesday evening's Section 1 game against El Rio Little League. Orcutt National Little League beat El Rio Little League 10-0 to take the Section 1 Championship title tonight.
The Orcutt National Little League 12U All-Stars made sure that their Tuesday night game in the Section 1 Tournament would be their last in the tourney.
The host team beat Oxnard-based El Rio 10-0 at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National’s home site and advanced to the Southern California State Tournament.
The game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth because of the run rule. Reserve Johnny Chavez ended the game and sent his team on to the Southern Cal state tourney when he lined an off-speed pitch over the right field fence with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was looking for a fastball down the middle,” Chavez said afterward. He got an off-speed pitch in that spot and put it over the fence to give his team the Section 1 title.
If El Rio had won Tuesday evening, the teams would have played Wednesday night to determine the winner of the double elimination Section 1 Tournament. As it is, Orcutt National will play at 9 am. Saturday at the Eastvale Little League site in Eastvale in the first round of the Southern Cal state tourney.
Orcutt National starter Donovan Dominguez struck out 11 and gave up one hit in his 4 1/3 innings pitched. Starting first baseman Zander Anderson came on in relief of Dominguez and struck out the next two batters to end the top of the fifth.
Dominguez three nearly strictly fastballs.
“The slider is my best pitch, but the fastball was working, so I stuck with it,” said Dominguez.
“Donovan is a big-game pitcher,” said Orcutt National manager Chris Bormes. “We have six boys on this team that are wonderful pitchers, but Donovan was the ace for his team, and he has always come through when we needed him.”
Kaedyn Martinez lined a double off the right field fence with one out in the first for the only hit off Dominguez.
Orcutt National jumped ahead early with two runs in the first. Raymond Cordova led off with a single then scored on an error on an Anderson single to right. Dominguez singled home Andersen.
Anderson hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Dominguez doubled home two runs and Xavier Horta singled in another run as the host team scored five unearned runs in the fourth.
The first four hitters in the Orcutt National lineup, Cordova, Eli Hernandez, Anderson and Dominguez, all had multiple hits.
“We tell our boys, ‘13 strong,’ and all 13 of these boys really do contribute to this team,” said Bormes.
“We’re very proud of them. They’re all outstanding young men.”
Photos: Orcutt Academy wins Section 1 Tournament
