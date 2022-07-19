The Orcutt National Little League 12U All-Stars made sure that their Tuesday night game in the Section 1 Tournament would be their last in the tourney.

The host team beat Oxnard-based El Rio 10-0 at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National’s home site and advanced to the Southern California State Tournament.

The game ended with one out in the bottom of the fifth because of the run rule. Reserve Johnny Chavez ended the game and sent his team on to the Southern Cal state tourney when he lined an off-speed pitch over the right field fence with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

