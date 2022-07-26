Orcutt National pitcher Donovan Dominguez hurls the ball towards the plate during the July 19 Section 1 title game. Orcutt National Little League beat El Rio Little League 10-0 to take the Section 1 Championship title.
Orcutt National is playing in the Southern California Little League Championship this week in Eastvale.
The 12-year-old team lost its opener against Sweetwater Valley, falling 12-0 on July 23. Orcutt National bounced back Monday night with a 6-5 win over Sherman Oaks Little League in an elimination game. That advanced the team to Tuesday night's game against Huntington Valley.
If Orcutt National wins tonight, it will advance to play again Thursday. The team will have to win Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to win the SoCal tournament and advance to the West Region tourney in hopes of making the Little League World Series.
In the win over Sherman Oaks Monday, Orcutt National scored three times in the bottom of the first inning. Sherman Oaks scored once in the top of the second before ONLL went up 6-1 with three more runs in the bottom half of the inning. ONLL then hung on when Sherman Oaks scored once in the fourth and three times in the top of the sixth.
Sherman Oaks out-hit ONLL 10-8. It was a well-played game as ONLL committed the only error.
Xavier Horta was clutch on the mound for ONLL, throwing 3 1/3 innings and striking out seven. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs. Donovan Dominguez, who started the game against Sweetwater, was called on to get the game's final outs and recorded a bases-loaded strikeout.
Dominguez went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a double. Horta had three hits and three RBIs in three at-bats. Zander Andersen scored twice and Johnny Chavez also scored.
Photos: Orcutt National Little League 12U All-Stars win Section 1 Tournament