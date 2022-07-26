071922 Orcutt National v El Rio Section 1 Game 02.jpg
Orcutt National pitcher Donovan Dominguez hurls the ball towards the plate during the July 19 Section 1 title game. Orcutt National Little League beat El Rio Little League 10-0 to take the Section 1 Championship title.

 David Dubransky, Contributor

Orcutt National is playing in the Southern California Little League Championship this week in Eastvale. 

The 12-year-old team lost its opener against Sweetwater Valley, falling 12-0 on July 23. Orcutt National bounced back Monday night with a 6-5 win over Sherman Oaks Little League in an elimination game. That advanced the team to Tuesday night's game against Huntington Valley. 

If Orcutt National wins tonight, it will advance to play again Thursday. The team will have to win Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to win the SoCal tournament and advance to the West Region tourney in hopes of making the Little League World Series. 

