The Orcutt National All-Stars are the District 65 champions for the second year in a row. Orcutt beat Santa Maria Northside 13-1 Sunday morning. Orcutt National will advance to the Section 1 Tournament, which Orcutt will host.
The All-Star Little League team won the District 65 title on Sunday, capping an improbable comeback against Santa Maria Northside, winning the finale 13-1.
Northside narrowly defeated Orcutt National 3-2 on June 23, advancing to the final round and forcing Orcutt National to the elimination bracket.
Orcutt National beat Nipomo 21-1 in the semifinal on Friday and beat Northside 12-6 on Saturday to force Sunday's winner-take-all game.
Orcutt National dominated in the finale, pounding out 14 hits to Northside's two. Northside also committed a pair of errors while ONLL didn't commit any.
Heath Baker smashed two homers on Sunday, going 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs. Eli Hendricks and Donavan Dominguez also hit home runs. Hendricks went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs.
Dominguez had another strong all-around performance. He went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, he threw a complete game two-hitter and struck out 13 batters.
It was a big performance for Dominguez. He started Thursday's game against Northside and wasn't his normal self, throwing two innings while walking three and striking out four, allowing one run and going hitless at the plate.
Dominguez more than made up for that, totaling seven bases while striking out a baker's dozen on the mound. He also homered in Saturday's win over Northside.
Orcutt National went 6-1 at the District 65 Tournament.
David Cortez hit a solo home run for Northside's lone run. EJ Resendez had Northside's other hit off Dominguez, a single.
Israel Rocha started and struck out five for Northside. Adrian Rice also struck out five batters in 2 1/3 for Northside.
Resendez had a strong tournament. He struck out 10 in five innings against Orcutt National in the win over them last week.
Cortez had a stellar tournament. He went 2-for-3 with a double and struck out the side for a save in the 3-2 win over ONLL last Thursday. He then homered in Sunday's loss and had a double, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's game vs. ONLL.
Cortez went 2-for-4 with two runs an RBI and another homer in the win over Atascadero. That was after he went 2-for-4 with yet another HR in the 14-1 win over Lompoc. He also had three RBIs and a double in that game.
Orcutt National advances to the Section 1 Tournament and the boys won't have to travel far. ONLL will host the Section 1 Tournament at May Grisham Park in Orcutt.
Photos: Orcutt National pulls off District 65 comeback