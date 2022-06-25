Orcutt National's Heath Baker (center) is greeted at home following his solo home run against Santa Maria Northside. Orcutt National beat Santa Maria Northside Saturday morning, forcing a final game Sunday.
Orcutt National's Greyson Cole (center) is greeted by his team following a solo home run against Santa Maria Northside. Orcutt National beat Santa Maria Northside Saturday morning, forcing a final game Sunday.
Orcutt National runner Eli Hendricks slides safely into home as Santa Maria Northside catcher Derek Dahl attempts to tag him out. Orcutt National beat Santa Maria Northside Saturday morning, forcing a final game Sunday.
Orcutt National pitcher Xavier Horta fires the ball towards the plate during Saturday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Orcutt National beat Santa Maria Northside Saturday morning, forcing a final game Sunday.
The host team made sure Saturday that it will be playing Sunday.
The Orcutt National All-Stars hit five home runs at their May Grisham Park and defeated Santa Maria Northside 12-6 to force a deciding game for the championship of the 12-year-old division of the District 65 Little League Tournament.
Had Northside won Saturday, the tournament would have been over. As it is, Northside and Orcutt National will play at 10 a.m. Sunday at May Grisham Park for the District 65 title. The winner will advance automatically to the Section 1 Tournament, which Orcutt National will host July 17-21 at May Grisham Park.
Northside edged Orcutt National 3-2 in a winner’s bracket game Thursday night.
“We just weren’t ourselves Thursday,” said Orcutt National manager Chris Bormes. “We took way too many third strikes.”
Saturday, Eli Hendricks hit a three-run home run for the host team, which was the designated visiting squad, in the second inning. Donovan Dominguez and Greyson Cole homered back-to-back to start the third inning, back-up Johnny Chavez smacked a three run homer in the fifth and another reserve, Heath Baker, clobbered a 2-1 pitch for a towering solo home run over the right field fence in the sixth.
“We just came out like we always do,” Saturday after the tough loss Thursday, said Hendricks.
“(Northside) got a great performance on the mound from (EJ) Resendez on Thursday,” said Bormes. “We swung the bats much more aggressively today.”
Starter Xavier Horta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning for Orcutt National. “My fastball is my No. 1 pitch, and my fastball was working today,” he said.
Orcutt National’s starting first baseman, Zander Andersen, came on as Orcutt National’s third pitcher to start the bottom of the sixth. He struck out the side in order to end it.
At first base, Andersen reached, and gloved a line drive near the ground for the first out in the Northside fourth then fielded a throw from third on a bounce to end the inning.
In the fifth, with three Northside runs in, Anderson went to the dirt to snare an errant pickoff throw from his catcher. Shortly thereafter, he caught a throw on a bounce from second for the third out.
Northside scored three runs on two hits in the third inning and did the same thing in the fifth. Northside had no hits in any other inning.
Orcutt National led from the time Hendricks beat the throw home on a one-out ground out to first in the first inning for the first run of the game.
“We really did get contributions from players one to 13 today,” said Bormes. The Orcutt National side has 13 players.
Besides his homer in the second inning, Hendricks grounded an RBI triple shortly after the Chavez homer in the fifth.
Orcutt National racked up 11 hits Saturday and had at least one in every inning. Hendricks, Dominguez, Anderson and Chavez had two hits apiece.
David Cortez doubled and scored in the Northside third inning. Adrian Rice and Israel Rocha hit consecutive RBI singles in the Northside fifth.
The game Sunday will conclude a sort of rivalry between the Orcutt National Braves and the Northside Royals. The Braves beat the Royals 5-3 at May Grisham Park for the Elks Valley Championship Series Major Division title earlier this month. Prominent players from both teams are representing Orcutt National and Northside in this tournament.