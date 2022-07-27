Things are getting good for the Orcutt Babe Ruth team playing in the Pacific Southwest Regional in Utah.
Orcutt stayed alive and advanced with a 12-3 win over a team from Southern Utah, the Carbon Strykers, on Wednesday morning.
The weather was in the mid-90s in Price, Utah, on Wednesday. Price's elevation is over a mile above sea level.
Orcutt was set to play at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Utah against the loser of the Torrance-Westchester game.
Orcutt started the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Kado, a team from Hawaii, on Monday, July 26. This was after Kado beat host Price 28-0 on Sunday, July 25. Kado then beat the Carbon Renegades 13-3 on Wednesday to stay in the winner's bracket.
In Wednesday's win, Orcutt pitchers struck out eight batters. Connor Chanley allowed one run in one inning while striking out three batters. Mason Anderson struck out three batters in two innings and Ryan Aparicio struck out two in two innings. Ashton Bluem didn't allow a run in his one inning of work.
Bluem, Orcutt's lead-off hitter, went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Chanley had a hit and an RBI.
Robert Roemling had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
Dominic Nevarez drove in two runs and scored once. Noah Kesner had a hit and a run and Nathan Lancor Jr. had two hits and a run. Jacob Rodriguez walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run with a hit.
Masn Majewski went 1-for-2 with a run at the plate. Carter Anaya went 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI.
Orcutt pounded out 15 hits and only struck out twice as a team, also drawing a pair of walks.
Rodriguez, Roemling, Bluem and Chanley each doubled for Orcutt.
The team advanced to the regional after winning the district and state tournaments earlier this summer.
Orcutt needs to win once Thursday, twice Friday and twice on Saturday to win the tournament and advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia.
Many of the Orcutt players played together on the Orcutt National Little League team that won the district and section titles last year.
Santa Maria 15s
Santa Maria's 15-year-olds are playing at the Pacific Southwest Regional in Cerritos this week. The team started the tournament with a 16-3 win over a team from Sparks, Nevada, on Monday. Santa Maria then lost to Torrance 10-5 on Tuesday, July 26. Santa Maria was playing a team from Lone Peak, Utah, Wednesday in an elimination game. That score was not available at press time.
If Santa Maria won Wednesday night's game, the team would play a team from Palo Alto on Thursday.
Santa Maria won the district and state tournaments earlier this summer.
Santa Maria 14s
The Santa Maria 14-year-olds saw their run at the Pacific Southwest Regional end. The team lost to Tri-Valley, a NorCal team on Monday, July 2, then was eliminated by host Hanford 6-5 on Tuesday, July 26.
Santa Maria won its district tournament and finished second at state to advance to the regional.
Photos: Orcutt Babe Ruth wins state tourney