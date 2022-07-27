Things are getting good for the Orcutt Babe Ruth team playing in the Pacific Southwest Regional in Utah.

Orcutt stayed alive and advanced with a 12-3 win over a team from Southern Utah, the Carbon Strykers, on Wednesday morning.

The weather was in the mid-90s in Price, Utah, on Wednesday. Price's elevation is over a mile above sea level.

