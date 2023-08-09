The Orcutt 14U baseball team moved to 4-0 at the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia with a win over a team from Texas on Wednesday.
Orcutt beat Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-3 in its fourth game at the tournament in Stafford, Virginia.
Orcutt scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Santana Covarrubias scored on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Rodriguez.
Kamron Walker helped plate Orcutt's first run in the bottom of the first inning with a fielder's choice that resulted in an error that scored Ashton Bluem.
Eagle Pass tied it in the second on an Orcutt error and the Texas team went up 2-1 on another error from the Central Coast squad in the third.
Yet another Orcutt error gave Eagle Pass a 3-1 lead with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
Orcutt then tied it with a strange series of events that started with Nolan Roberts' single. After Robbie Roemling reached on a fielder's choice, he moved to second after an error on a pickoff attempt and Bluem eventually walked, putting Orcutt runners on the corners.
A balk by the Eagle Pass pitcher sent Roemling home to score, making it 3-2. Walker then hit a sac fly to center that scored Bluem to tie the score at 3-3.
Walker then worked around a walk and a single to strand two runners and keep the score tied heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Covarrubias started the bottom half of the sixth with a walk before Mason Anderson also drew a walk.
Daniel Tovar then singled to load the bases, bringing Rodriguez to the plate. Rodriguez smacked a 1-1 pitch to left field that was deep enough to allow Covarrubias to score from third and give Orcutt a 4-3 lead.
Walker worked around a walk to slam the door on Eagle Pass and advance Orcutt to bracket play.
Orcutt, at 4-0 is the No. 2 seed in the Colonial Division. A team from Tallahassee, Florida also went 4-0 in pool play and a +18 run advantage, just a bit better than Orcutt's +16 run differential.
Orcutt should play Thursday night at 6 p.m. Virginia time in bracket play, against the No. 7 team in the Colonial Division. If Orcutt wins its next three games, it'll be the World Series champion. The tournament wraps up Saturday.