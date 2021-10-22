It's never too late to get noticed.
Orcutt Academy senior Kyle Miller can attest to that.
The Spartan running back has had a strong year, though he earned his first Player of the Week nomination of the season after his productive game against Riverdale Christian on Oct. 16.
That, in turn, has resulted in him winning the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Week contest, the first time an Orcutt Academy player has earned the honor this year.
Despite coming from one of the region's smaller schools and playing for an 8-man football team, Miller had a big week of voting, running away with the contest by nearly 500 votes.
When the polls closed Friday at 2 p.m., Miller received 1,268 total votes, or about 39% of the 3,216 votes cast during the week.
That was plenty enough to edge out the second-place finisher, Santa Ynez defensive back Canyon McClurg, who racked up 781 votes, or about 24% of the total. Righetti standout Cooper Bagby finished in third place with 393 total votes, or about 12%.
Arroyo Grande senior Makai Puga was fourth with 246 votes and Santa Ynez junior Aidan Scott was fifth with 242 votes, just in front of Pioneer Valley senior Adan Rubalcava, who had 217 votes. Arroyo Grande's Koa Kopcho and Lompoc's Cavin Ross finished out the voting.
Miller earned his Player of the Week nomination after rushing for 141 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns in the 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian. He also had a 24-yard reception. With 165 yards from scrimmage, Miller had over 50% of his team's offensive production in the game. Miller was second on the team in tackles in that game with nine.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior has rushed for 667 yards on 94 carries with five touchdowns this season, topping the 100-yard mark three times. He also has 38 total tackles, two sacks and interception on defense.
Miller and the Spartans (1-6) are set to close out their season with a game against Laton (4-3) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. The Spartans then play Alpaugh Oct. 30.
McClurg, the Santa Ynez senior, had a lockdown defensive performance to earn his nomination after breaking up four passes in a win over Ventura. He also had six tackles.
Puga had 92 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass in the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti on Oct. 15. Kopcho led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Bagby intercepted a pass and laid down three hard hits to break up three different passes against Arroyo Grande to earn his nomination. He finished with six total tackles.
In Pioneer Valley's 15-6 loss at Paso Robles, Rubalcava had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.
Ross threw for 240 yards in a 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica on Oct. 15.
The only athletes to win Player of the Week this fall outside of the Santa Maria Valley are from Santa Ynez as quarterback Luke Gildred and kicker Leo Valencia both won the honor earlier this season. Santa Maria's Jacob Nava won the award after the first week of the season. Righetti's Braden Claborn, Pioneer Valley's Rubalcava, VCA's Jacob Sanders, Gildred, Righetti's Ryan Boivin, Righetti's Elias Martinez and Valencia then won the award.
The Times thanks its readers for voting online and giving the area's high school athletes some extra recognition.