Crescencio Perez is the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.
The Orcutt Academy senior running back-defensive back led the Spartans rushing game with 125 yards and a touchdown as Orcutt beat Riverdale Christian 39-20 in an eight-man Sierra League game at Santa Maria High School last Saturday.
Perez garnered 2,279 votes. There has been a different area Player of the Week each week.
Santa Maria junior running back Aldo Ariaza was the runner-up in the voting. He garnered 1,680 votes. Ariaza ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 Saints Ocean League home loss against San Luis Obispo.
Here is a rundown on the other candidates and their accomplishments.
The Braves senior set the Santa Barbara County career passing record by throwing for 193 yards and six touchdowns as Lompoc beat Nipomo 49-0 in a Mountain League game.
Ross is at 7,543 career passing yards, breaking the record set by Shane Lopes when Lopes played for Dos Pueblos from 2000-2003.
The Lompoc senior was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week ending Oct. 15. Ross finished third in the Player of the Week voting with 105 votes.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR
Fasse finished fourth in the voting with 81 votes.
The St. Joseph junior caught both Darian Mensah touchdown passes, for 28 yards in the first half and 30 yards in the second, as the Knights defeated Mountain League and cross-street rival Righetti 34-7 at Righetti in the 13th edition of the Battle for the Shield game.
St. Joseph leads the series 9-4.
Jude Anderson, Cabrillo WR-CB
Anderson had made six catches for 95 yards in Cabrillo's 42-25 non-league home loss to Bakersfield Mira Monte at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc last Saturday.
Anderson finished fifth in the voting with 37 votes.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB
Vargas finished in a tie for sixth in the voting with Knights teammate Mensah. Both players garnered 35 votes.
Vargas ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the St. Joseph win at Righetti.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah threw for 198 yards and two scores as the Knights moved to 7-1, 5-0.
Jackson Clavel, Hancock College QB
In his first start, the freshman threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard game winner to Jaleel Walker on the first play of the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating East Los Angeles 23-19 at Hancock last Saturday in the Northern League opener for both teams.
Clavel did not throw an interception.
Isaiah Weichinger, Orcutt Academy QB-LB
Weichinger completed 13 of his 21 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans win Saturday. He did not throw an interception.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-DB
Miller caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans win. He also rushed for 43 yards on just two carries, one of which went for a touchdown.
Sidney Jefferies, Hancock DB
After the eventual game-winning Clavel touchdown pass, Jefferies helped preserve the victory for the Bulldogs by intercepting two passes, one in the Hancock end zone and the other on what would be the last Huskies play of the game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.