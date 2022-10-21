POTW 01
Orcutt Academy's Crescencio Perez carries the ball during a game at VCA. Perez has been voted the Player of the Week. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Crescencio Perez is the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

The Orcutt Academy senior running back-defensive back led the Spartans rushing game with 125 yards and a touchdown as Orcutt beat Riverdale Christian 39-20 in an eight-man Sierra League game at Santa Maria High School last Saturday.

Perez garnered 2,279 votes. There has been a different area Player of the Week each week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

