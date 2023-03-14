In its first campaign in the Mountain League, the Orcutt Academy boys tennis team broke above .500 Monday.

The Spartans moved to 3-2, 2-1 on the year with a strong performance across the board in a 7-2 win over Arroyo Grande (2-1, 2-1) at Hancock College. Orcutt Academy won four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles matches.

Triplets Luke, Sean and Matthew Fina are in their second year on the Orcutt varsity, and all three figured in at least one Orcutt win Monday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

