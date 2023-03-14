In its first campaign in the Mountain League, the Orcutt Academy boys tennis team broke above .500 Monday.
The Spartans moved to 3-2, 2-1 on the year with a strong performance across the board in a 7-2 win over Arroyo Grande (2-1, 2-1) at Hancock College. Orcutt Academy won four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles matches.
Triplets Luke, Sean and Matthew Fina are in their second year on the Orcutt varsity, and all three figured in at least one Orcutt win Monday.
Luke and Matthew Fina, the 2022 Ocean League doubles champions, teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles Monday. Sean Fina lost 6-2, 6-0 to Lance Willkomm at No. 3 singles, but teamed with Ari Sherman for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Willkomm and partner Chase Porter rallied after trailing 5-1 in the first set, but Sherman and Sean Fina delivered down the stretch in both sets to get the win.
Luke Fina won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the Spartans, and Matthew Fina won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6. Sherman swept through his No. 1 singles match for a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Tynan Schierman and Abou El Kheir won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles for Orcutt Academy. Etienne Maletz delivered for the Spartans with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the No. 5 singles match. Levi Pick gave the Eagles their second singles point with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4.
Weather permitting, Orcutt Academy will play league matches Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Morro Bay and Friday at 3:30 p.m. at San Luis Obispo. Friday will mark the third try for Orcutt Academy and San Luis Obispo to get their match in after two rainouts.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.