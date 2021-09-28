A new sport is at Orcutt Academy High School.
The charter school now has an Esports team.
The Spartans held their first competitive match last week against Yreka High School, with the OAHS students battling those from Yreka in a series of contests in the computer game League of Legends.
The Spartans didn't just compete for the first time last week. Oh no. They also won that first ever match. Coach John Edds said his Spartans beat the Miners in a clean sweep in their first official appearance.
Chad McKenzie, the school's athletic director, was just happy to see kids have another avenue to do something outside of school.
"It's exciting to see kids involved and to add a new sport -- a non-traditional sport," McKenzie said. "It gives these students a chance to have more pride in the school and build some relationships with their teammates. They all put this together and I think it’s a great experience for the kids."
McKenzie noted that some "kids don’t play traditional sports and are thriving in this environment."
Some schools in the area have added similar programs. Santa Ynez added an Esports team in the spring.
"A lot of schools aren’t doing it, so if it takes off we are going to be ahead of the curve," McKenzie added. "We are one of the few schools doing it and it's cool to add. As a smaller charter school, anything that we can add to get kids involved in these hard times is pretty important."
In an email to the Times, Edds, the team's coach, painted the picture of what the team's first contest was like.
"There was conversation among the teammates as they settled in and made adjustments to their equipment," Edds wrote. "One of the players said something light and encouraging to the others, but there was a slight edge to it. From the teammates there was some muted laughter in reply, but it wasn’t the jovial sound one would normally hear from this group. Things were different.
"The team was preparing to do what they’ve spent countless hours doing over the majority of their lifetimes. Their talents, skills, knowledge and experience in this activity have helped develop a well-earned sense of confidence in what they do."
Edds said that his Spartans weren't just playing a game as they usually would. This time, Edds said, "it mattered."
"And, suddenly, it began …Sometime later, the team would suddenly throw their hands up in the air and start yelling," Edds continued. "They then sprung from their chairs, whipped-off their headsets, stepped around their desks and celebrated with high-fives and more cheers. Victory!"
Edds said the program was founded at the beginning of the school year with the assistance of the Orcutt Union School District. These programs participate in organized leagues and tournaments and are recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation. Edds said the Spartans will be competing in numerous games in two official CIF seasons each academic year.
Player of the Week: Vote for Vargas, Boivin, Sanders or Milton
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RBUpdated
St. Joseph sophomore Carter Vargas made his season debut Friday night against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's. Vargas topped 150 yards rushing and scored a key 41-yard touchdown run to power the Knights to a 28-27 win over the Tartans.
Vargas sat out the Knights' first four games due to CIF transfer rules.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB: 155 yards rushing, TD in 28-27 win over San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti RB/LBUpdated
While Vargas was rolling against St. Margaret's, Righetti senior Ryan Boivin was powering the Warrior offense against St. Paul.
Boivin, or as coach Tony Payne calls him, 'the face of the franchise,' had 123 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Swordsmen. He piled up the rushing yards even though Righetti struggled to find consistency in the passing game with its starting quarterback out.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti RB/LB: 123 yards rushing, TD in 28-21 loss to Santa Fe Springs St. Paul.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian RBUpdated
Another Santa Maria Valley running back had another monster game Friday. In the 8-man realm, Valley Christian's Jacob Sanders, who's won this award once already, rushed for 269 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. He also had a kick return touchdown and another interception. One note: Sanders racked up those 269 yards on an 80-yard field that's used in 8-man football.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian RB: 269 yards rushing, 3 TDs on 17 carries; kick return TD, INT in 64-24 win over Laguna Blanca.
Nick Milton, Nipomo DB/WRUpdated
Over in San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo senior Nick Milton helped power a defense that was dominant in the 27-10 non-league win over San Luis Obispo.
The Titans picked off four passes and Milton had two of those interceptions as the Titans out-scored the Tigers 21-0 in the second half.
Nick Milton, Nipomo DB: 4 solo tackles, 2 INTs in 27-10 win over San Luis Obispo.
VOTE for the Times' Player of the WeekUpdated
