A new sport is at Orcutt Academy High School.

The charter school now has an Esports team. 

The Spartans held their first competitive match last week against Yreka High School, with the OAHS students battling those from Yreka in a series of contests in the computer game League of Legends. 

The Spartans didn't just compete for the first time last week. Oh no. They also won that first ever match. Coach John Edds said his Spartans beat the Miners in a clean sweep in their first official appearance.

Chad McKenzie, the school's athletic director, was just happy to see kids have another avenue to do something outside of school.

"It's exciting to see kids involved and to add a new sport -- a non-traditional sport," McKenzie said. "It gives these students a chance to have more pride in the school and build some relationships with their teammates. They all put this together and I think it’s a great experience for the kids."

McKenzie noted that some "kids don’t play traditional sports and are thriving in this environment."

Some schools in the area have added similar programs. Santa Ynez added an Esports team in the spring.

"A lot of schools aren’t doing it, so if it takes off we are going to be ahead of the curve," McKenzie added. "We are one of the few schools doing it and it's cool to add. As a smaller charter school, anything that we can add to get kids involved in these hard times is pretty important." 

In an email to the Times, Edds, the team's coach, painted the picture of what the team's first contest was like. 

"There was conversation among the teammates as they settled in and made adjustments to their equipment," Edds wrote. "One of the players said something light and encouraging to the others, but there was a slight edge to it. From the teammates there was some muted laughter in reply, but it wasn’t the jovial sound one would normally hear from this group. Things were different.

"The team was preparing to do what they’ve spent countless hours doing over the majority of their lifetimes. Their talents, skills, knowledge and experience in this activity have helped develop a well-earned sense of confidence in what they do."

Edds said that his Spartans weren't just playing a game as they usually would. This time, Edds said, "it mattered."

"And, suddenly, it began …Sometime later, the team would suddenly throw their hands up in the air and start yelling," Edds continued. "They then sprung from their chairs, whipped-off their headsets, stepped around their desks and celebrated with high-fives and more cheers. Victory!"

Edds said the program was founded at the beginning of the school year with the assistance of the Orcutt Union School District. These programs participate in organized leagues and tournaments and are recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation. Edds said the Spartans will be competing in numerous games in two official CIF seasons each academic year.

