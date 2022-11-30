The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has played four basketball games this year. The Spartans have won all four, and veteran coach Tom Robb said that their trademark defensive pressure is a big reason why.
"That press. We're really good in it," Robb said after his team moved to 4-0 after overwhelming Pioneer Valley and coming away with a 64-18 non-league win at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night to move to 4-0.
The game was the Panthers' season opener. The Spartans scored the first 24 points before Pioneer Valley's Alyvia Murrillo put up a high shot inside over 6-foot-2 Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and scored with 33.7 seconds left in the first quarter for the first Pioneer Valley points.
Robb was able to rest Johnson frequently Tuesday night. She still turned in another big overall game for the Spartans with a double-double, 21 points and 14 rebounds. Johnson, who averages just over 22 points and just under 12 rebounds a game, also blocked three Pioneer Valley shots.
The Spartans led 26-3 after the first quarter and shut out the Panthers in the second. Pioneer Valley's shooters gave a better account of themselves in the fourth quarter. The Panthers scored 10 points then.
Johnson, capitalizing on her inside shots, is shooting 72 percent from the floor on the year, and she went 10-for-14 from the floor Tuesday night. Hustling down the lane, Johnson made several impressive follow shots near the rim after intermission Tuesday night.
She was the only Spartan in double figures, but Orcutt Academy had fairly balanced scoring. Ashley Barrientos scored nine points, Lauren Picek put in eight, and Devyn Kendrick had seven. Eight Spartans scored.
Angel Cardenas led the Pioneer Valley scoring with five points. Orcutt Academy took only seven 3-point shots but made three of them. Barrientos, Abigail Betts and Emily Betts all made a trey for the Spartans.
Kendrick and Khaelii Robertson-mack, with seven rebounds each, and Barrientos, with six, gave Johnson good support in that department. Diaminsol Malicdem made six steals for the Spartans. Kendrick had five assists.
Orcutt will play Santa Barbara at 5 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc. Pioneer Valley will take on Taft at the same time in the first round of the San Luis Obispo Tournament.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Lucca Hart scored a game-high 15 points and Raemar Agnes added 11 as the Titans (1-0) opened their season by edging the Conquistadores (0-2) in a non-league game at Nipomo.
Julian Regan led Cabrillo with 13 points.
Nipomo will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Madera Liberty Tournament against an opponent TBA. Cabrillo will face Thousand Oaks at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Morro Bay Tournament.
Mission Prep 66, Santa Ynez 58
In their season opener, the Royals rallied from the 12-8 deficit they faced at the end of the first quarter and took a win against the Pirates (2-1) in a non-league game at Mission Prep.
Mission Prep led 51-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Jackson Ollenburger dropped in a game-high 23 points for Santa Ynez. He also snared eight rebounds. Teammate Caleb Cassidy, with 18 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double.
Santa Ynez will play Bakersfield Liberty at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Morro Bay Tournament in the season opener for the Patriots.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.