Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick during a CIF Central Section Division 3 playoff game last year. The Spartans are off to a 4-0 start this year as Kendrick is one of the senior leaders. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has played four basketball games this year. The Spartans have won all four, and veteran coach Tom Robb said that their trademark defensive pressure is a big reason why.

"That press. We're really good in it," Robb said after his team moved to 4-0 after overwhelming Pioneer Valley and coming away with a 64-18 non-league win at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night to move to 4-0.

The game was the Panthers' season opener. The Spartans scored the first 24 points before Pioneer Valley's Alyvia Murrillo put up a high shot inside over 6-foot-2 Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and scored with 33.7 seconds left in the first quarter for the first Pioneer Valley points.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

