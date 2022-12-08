Giselle Calderon and Chyanna Tell, the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team's two best guards during the 2021-22 season, play for Hancock College now.

Nonetheless, veteran Spartans coach Tom Robb believes his team has the goods to strike gold this season.

"Last year we made it to state and won a couple of games, but this year we are really looking to win the whole thing," said Robb. "And this team can do that."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

