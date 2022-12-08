Giselle Calderon and Chyanna Tell, the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team's two best guards during the 2021-22 season, play for Hancock College now.
Nonetheless, veteran Spartans coach Tom Robb believes his team has the goods to strike gold this season.
"Last year we made it to state and won a couple of games, but this year we are really looking to win the whole thing," said Robb. "And this team can do that."
Orcutt Academy won a sectional divisional championship in a 2021 season that was abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartans lost to Caruthers in the 2022 sectional divisional title game then won two games in the Southern California regional before falling to Porterville in the regional semifinals.
The Spartans have certainly delivered the goods early on this season. They were off to a 7-0 start heading into Thursday's game against Coast Union.
"We are really starting to play as one unit," said Robb.
"With the loss of Giselle Calderon and Chyanna Tell, we are going to be a little different than last year," Robb said. "What we have now is a lot of height with four starters 5-foot-8 or taller."
One of those four starters is 6-foot-2 freshman center Elizabeth Johnson. She is easily averaging a double-double, at just under 21 points and just above 11 rebounds a game.
"Elizabeth has been playing out of this world," said Robb. "Averaging a double-double is really hard to do, especially as a freshman."
An uber-aggressive, and quite effective, defensive press has always been a trademark for Robb-coached teams and, "Our press defense has been really good so far this season," the Orcutt Academy coach said.
With Calderon and Tell having graduated, the Spartans have three starters left from the team that went 23-9, including 6-4, good for third place in the Mountain League, last season.
Central Coast teams play in the Mountain League or the Ocean League. The Mountain League is generally considered to be the higher of the two leagues.
Robb said one of his returning starters, senior Devyn Kendrick, has moved from a forward spot to a guard position. Besides being a reliable starter for the basketball squad, Kendrick has been a mainstay for the Orcutt Academy girls cross country team. This past season, Kendrick helped the Spartans advance to the state cross country championships for the first time.
Diaminsol Malicdem and Khaelii Robertson are the other two returning Spartans starters. "Diaminsol is our starting point guard, and Khaelii is now starting at forward," said Robb.
"Our other starting guard is Ashley Barrientos." Barrientos is a 5-8 sophomore.
Robb said his first guards off the bench are freshman Lylah Garcia and junior Abigail Betts. The first inside player off the bench has been Lauren Picek.
"Our bench has really improved this year," said Robb.
"We are just as fast this year but we have a whole lot more length," Robb said. "With so much height (that we have), teams will have to figure out, do they double team Elizabeth and leave Khaelii open or vice versa?"
Robb said, "Either way, that is going to cause a lot of problems. If teams clog up the inside, we can definitely hit outside shots. So far this year, our rebounds and steals are up."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.