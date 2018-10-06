Coming off its most significant win this season, the Hancock College football team will try to make its last rehearsal before the American Division Pacific League campaign a successful one.
The defending Pacific League champion (3-1) will host Lancaster-based Antelope Valley College (2-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both teams won last week. Hancock won 28-21 at 3-2 Citrus in Glendora and Antelope Valley won 14-6 against 1-4 Santa Barbara City College at home.
Like Citrus, Antelope Valley is a former Hancock Pacific League rival. The Bulldogs scored a 21-7 win against the Marauders at Antelope Valley to clinch a bowl bid last year. Hancock secured the league title with a 29-24 win over Citrus in the regular season finale the last week. Antelope Valley dropped to 3-2 in the Pacific League with a loss the same day.
The Bulldogs spotted the Owls 14 points last Saturday then reeled off 28 unanswered points of their own on their way to a road win over a solid-looking Citrus team that had a much more impressive resume than did Los Angeles Valley and West Los Angeles, the other teams Hancock has defeated this year..
Angelo Ortiz helped secure the win by blocking a punt at the Citrus 5. Domanic Chapa ran the ball in for the last touchdown.
Citrus came into the game averaging 235 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs kept the Owls to 42. Hancock will try to stop an Antelope Valley rushing attack that averages 106 yards a game Tony Belle has been a good workhorse back for the Marauders. He averages 77 yards a game and 4.4 yards a carry.
As for the Bulldogs, they have the state junior college rushing leader, sophomore Ryheem Skinner. Skinner averages 142 yards a game, a fat eight yards a carry and he has scored six touchdowns.
The Bulldogs average 304 yards a game on the ground and, like last year, they have developed a prolific system with three rotating backs. Sophomore Isaac Bausley averages 37 yards a game and has scored five rushing touchdowns.
Freshman Jayden Vargas, who starred at St. Joseph, has come on strong. He is up to 64 yards a game on the ground. Vargas has scored once.
Vargas averages 7.1 yards a carry. Bausley averages 4.1. Eddie Battle has done well as a spot duty ball-carrier.
Freshman Hancock quarterback Thomas Carr averages barely over 100 yards a game passing. He does have two reliable receivers, Joe Guzman (49 yards in receptions a game, 24.7 yards per catch) and Alex Cecchi (nine receptions on the season, 22 yards a game).
Antelope Valley averages just 12 points a game and gives up an average of just 18.
Antelope Valley quarterback Brian Adams has completed less than 50 percent of his passes (58-for-129). He averages 153 yards passing a game. Adams will go after a Hancock defense that gives up an average of 207 yards passing an outing.
Sophomore Derrick McDonald is the Marauders' top receiver. He averages 65 yards in receptions a game, 15 yards a catch and has caught three touchdown passes.
Women's cross country
Moorpark Invitational
MOORPARK - Michele Marceleno led the Hancock College women with a 10th-place finish in 22 minutes, 29 seconds over the 5K course.
Once again the Bulldogs, with four runners, did not have enough runners to score. Hancock has had four runners in all five of its meets.
Teammates following Marceleno were Yadira Castellanos (23rd place), Amaris Baxter (25th) and Luisa Chavarria (26th).