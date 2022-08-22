Santa Maria went to East Bakersfield Friday and came back to the coast victors.
The Saints beat the Blades 24-22 to start their season. They host San Marcos (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in their opener.
Santa Maria beat East 3-0 to start last season.
San Marcos beat Morro Bay 35-18 last Friday. The Saints are in the same league as Morro Bay, so this week's matchup should indicate how Santa Maria will do in the Ocean League this season.
Josue Elena threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Friday's win. The Saints had 247 yards of offense, 142 of which came on the ground.
Jabdiel Calderon caught a 4-yard pass from Elena to put the Saints up 7-0. Felipe Ramirez caught another TD pass from Elena to put the Saints up 17-16 in the fourth quarter and Javier Dalgadillo had a seven-yard run for a 24-16 lead.
The Saints stopped an East two-point try in the waning moments to seal the win. Aldo Araiza led the Saints' rushing attack with 19 carries for 79 yards.
Malachi Jordan had five catches for 39 yards and Calderon had three catches for 25 yards and the touchdown.
2022 SMHS Football 01.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena, right, is one of the players set to help the Saints improve on their 2-8 mark from a year ago.
2022 SMHS Football 02.JPEG
Santa Maria's Joe Villalovos is a senior who will play on the offensive line for the Saints in 2022.
2022 SMHS Football 03.JPEG
Santa Maria's Josue Elena gained some valuable experience at quarterback for the Saints.
2022 SMHS Football 04.JPG
Santa Maria opens the season with games against East Bakersfield and San Marcos before hosting Nipomo on Sept. 2.
2022 SMHS Football 05.JPG
Santa Maria will play in the Ocean League with Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Templeton, Cabrillo, Atascadero and Morro Bay.
2022 SMHS Football 06.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 07.JPG
Santa Maria QB Josue Elena will lead the Saints in the Ocean League with games against Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Templeton, Cabrillo, Atascadero and Morro Bay.
2022 SMHS Football 08.JPEG
Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez will guide his team against a new-look Ocean League with games against Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Templeton, Cabrillo, Atascadero and Morro Bay.
2022 SMHS Football 09.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 10.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 11.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 12.JPG
Santa Maria opens the season with a game at East Bakersfield on Aug. 19.
2022 SMHS Football 13.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 14.JPG
Santa Maria Matt Andree is back coaching the Saints offense this season.
2022 SMHS Football 15.JPEG
The Saints kick off the season Aug. 19 at East Bakersfield.
2022 SMHS Football 01.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 02.JPEG
2022 SMHS Football 03.JPEG
2022 SMHS Football 04.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 05.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 06.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 07.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 08.JPEG
2022 SMHS Football 09.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 10.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 11.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 12.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 13.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 14.JPG
2022 SMHS Football 15.JPEG
