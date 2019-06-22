SONOMA — Noah Gragson won the race that wouldn’t end Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.
Gragson went from first to last and eventually back to first, driving off with the checkered flag at the NASCAR K&N West Series Procore 200.
Ten caution flags flew in the crash-filled race over Sonoma’s revamped road course with the final three coming at a crucial time at the end of the race.
That led to three, two-lap green white runs to the checkered flag before Gragson finally crossed the finish line after 57 laps — the race was scheduled to end after 50.
For more than 20 years, Sonoma’s road course was a 12-turn, nearly two-mile road course.
As part of the raceway’s 50th anniversary celebration, the track has been reconfigured into a 15-turn, 2.52 mile course of tight turns and several elevation changes that returned the tricky “Carousel” section that hadn’t been used since 1997.
Temecula teenager Hailie Deegan — she’s 17-years-old and will turn 18 next month — won the pole but it took Gragson only seconds to move into the lead on turn 3 of the first lap.
Gragson, a Las Vegas native, was cruising, holding the lead through the first 22 laps.
But a re-start violation on the 23rd lap, after the third caution, sent him to the back of the field, putting Ryan Preece into the lead with Daniel Hemric hot on his heels.
While Preece held off Hemric, Gragson steadily worked his way through the field, pulling into third going through the Carousel on lap 40.
“That new Carousel section is definitely a challenge,” said Gragson. “It feels good to be able to meet that challenge.”
When Takuma Koga’s car died on the track, it brought out the sixth on the 44th lap, setting up what was set to be a four-lap shootout for the win.
Another caution flag flew on the 46th lap when Jack Wood slammed into the wall, setting up a two-lap, green white race to the finish.
But they’d need three more re-starts before a champion was crowned.
The eighth caution flag flew on the 48th lap to clear debris from the track and just as soon as green flag racing resumed, Lawless Alan slammed his car into the wall bringing out the ninth yellow flag.
Everyone lined up again and was back in action on lap 52.
Hemric jumped into the lead with Preece second and Gragson third when Bill Kann drove off the track, forcing all the racers to park on the track while debris was cleared and some repairs were made to the track.
The pit crews were telling the drivers they’d better get the race over with soon because, if they didn’t, they’d soon run out of fuel.
“Fuel was definitely a concern at the end,” said Hemric. “I was a little worried about that so I was saving fuel whenever I could.”
That re-start also re-set the field to the order of the last clean re-start, putting Preece back into first place.
When racing resumed, Preece jumped to a quick lead but he also jumped the gun.
He was guilty of a re-start violation that sent him to the back of the lead lap and although he kept racing hard, the checkered flag didn’t fly until Gragson crossed the finish line.
“I don’t like winning a race like that,” said Gragson. “We battled a lot of adversity but I never quit mentally and it paid off in the end.”
Hemric finished second with Austin Dillon third.
“That was a fun race,” said Hemric. “It was good to be in contention for the lead but we just didn’t win.”
“My car was really good on the long runs,” said Dillon. “But we didn’t have any long runs at the end. At the end of the first 25 laps, I had a really good car but we didn’t get any long runs like that again.”
Dillon was followed by Cole Custer, David Mayhew, defending champion and Solvang resident Will Rodgers, Jim Inglebright and Deegan.
Preece had to settle for 20th place.