In a move that surprised likely no one who follows boys basketball across the state, the CIF Central Section has placed St. Joseph in base Division 1 for the 2023-24 season.

The Knights won the 2023 Division 1 championship then made it to the Open Division state championship game before falling to Studio City Harvard-Westlake.

Central Section teams cannot be moved more than one section above or below their respective base divisions for the playoffs. Central Section squads must attain a minimum .300 overall regular season winning percentage to qualify for the postseason.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you