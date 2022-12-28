Veteran Hancock College women's soccer coach Billy Vinnedge said before his 2022 team started its Western State Conference North Division campaign that his squad's prospects were good.

The optimism Vinnedge, who is also the Hancock men's soccer squad's veteran coach, expressed about his women's squad turned out to be well-rounded.

The Bulldogs finished 15-2-5, 9-1-2 and earned a share of the WSC North championship with Santa Barbara City College. No. 13 Hancock beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern Regional Playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

