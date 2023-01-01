The Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez athletic programs often did not have much to show during four tough years in the Channel League in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section.

Then the three schools joined the CIF Central Section effective this school year. The result: The Lompoc girls tennis team won the Division 3 championship, the Cabrillo boys water polo team won the Division 2 title, and the Santa Ynez girls volleyball squad was the Division 4 runner-up.

The ascendancy of the three schools since joining the Central Section is the Times' No. 1 Sports Story of the Year for 2022.   

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0