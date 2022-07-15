New York Mets' Jeff McNeil loses control of a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar for a single during the seventh inning of a game July 7 in New York. Aguilar was thrown out at second base on the play.
Frank Franklin II
Cabrillo High grad Danny Duffy hopes to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
On Wednesday, McNeil and his wife Tatiana welcomed their first child, a son named Lucas, into the world at 4:45 a.m. McNeil took paternity leave to be there for the birth of his son.
McNeil, who graduated from Nipomo High in 2010 and was drafted by the Mets in the 12th round out of Long Beach State in 2013, also made the All-Star Game in 2019, his first full season in the majors.
This year, McNeil will be back closer to home for the All-Star Game, which will be held Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
McNeil was born in Santa Barbara and the family lived in Goleta before relocating to Nipomo. Jeff's younger brother Ryan McNeil was drafted in the third round by the Chicago Cubs in 2012. Steve McNeil, the boys' father, is a firefighter with the Diablo Canyon Fire Department.
Jeff McNeil has gone from lackluster minor leaguer to one of the top contact hitters in baseball. He entered the weekend slashing .310/.372/.433 on the season in 70-plus games. For his career, he was batting .301 with a .366 on-base percentage and a .455 career slugging percentage.
Not bad for a guy who was more set on playing golf after high school than baseball. In fact, McNeil only played his senior year of baseball at Nipomo High and only turned his focus to the diamond after realizing his fairway dreams weren't coming to fruition.
McNeil was never much of a prospect within the Mets organization, though he hit at every level in the minors. He hit .342 in the 88 games in Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. He was called up in 2018 and played in 63 games with the Mets, hitting .329 with three homers and 19 RBIs.
The Mets gave him extensive playing time in 2019 and he made the move pay off, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team. He hit .318 that season with 23 homers, 75 RBIs and 83 runs, racking up 5.1 WAR.
In the 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, McNeil hit .311 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games.
When asked about his past week by the New York media, a beaming McNeil summed it up: "Perfect."
"It's pretty magical, making an All-Star Game and the birth of our child, it's pretty special. I couldn't ask for a better few days."
McNeil returned from the paternity list for Thursday's 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs. The Mets took two of three games against Atlanta with him out of the lineup. Friday's game against the Cubs was postponed due to weather.
Duffy could return in '22
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes and reported on Cabrillo grad Danny Duffy's status.
The left-handed pitcher has appeared in a game for his hometown Dodgers after they acquired him ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. Duffy was at the Dodgers' facility in Arizona working to get back on the mound this season as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery last year.
Plunkett reported that Duffy is throwing bullpen sessions but hasn’t begun throwing to hitters yet.
Gomes told Plunkett that the Dodgers see Duffy as a potential "impact reliever" and that Duffy is not a candidate to return as a starting pitcher.
“Whether that’s August, September – our expectation is he’ll be pitching for us this season," Gomes told Plunkett. "Just trying to make sure we do it right with an eye toward October.”
